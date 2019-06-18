Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Sonoma Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal/ThanksDW Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Sonoma Raceway

Stenhouse Jr. has six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Sonoma Raceway with an average starting position of 28.0 and average finishing position of 26.7.

Brian Pattie at Sonoma Raceway

Pattie will be atop the pit box for his 13th MENCS event at Sonoma this weekend. In 12 previous races, Pattie has an average finish of 15.6

Pattie has led multiple drivers to one win, three top five and six top-10 finishes.

One Year Ago at Sonoma

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed eventual race winner Martin Truex Jr. and picked up three more positions in the final three laps to bring his No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion home 18th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

On the Car

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race in Sonoma will mark the end of an era in the sport, with legendary driver/announcer Darrell Waltrip hanging up his microphone after 19 years in the TV booth. In honor of Waltrip’s last call, Roush Fenway Racing and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will pay homage to the former driver and Hall of Famer with a special chrome numbered paint scheme on the No. 17 Ford Mustang.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Sonoma:

“Sonoma has always been a struggle for me so I spent some time on the Ford simulator last week trying to get some laps in on the new configuration with the new carousel. The key for me is to be patient and hit my marks. In the past, these races come down to pit strategy. Pattie has won at Sonoma before so he knows what strategy is needed to win. After a weekend off, I’m looking forward to getting on track Friday and hopefully we can leave Sonoma with a solid finish.”