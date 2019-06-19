2020 GT500 Horsepower Revealed | Mustang News

760HP, 625LB.-FT. – Hellcats Beware!

PAOLI, Pa. (June 19th, 2019) – Today, Ford Motor Company released official power output figures for the new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, revealing a whopping 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque measured at the crankshaft! Generated from a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8, this makes for the most powerful, and power-dense, factory production Mustang engine Ford has built in their 116-year history.

After months of waiting patiently, AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Justin Dugan reports his findings from FOMOCO as well as additional facts and speculations in today’s episode of AM’s Mustang News.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/mustang-news-june2019.html

