Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Sonoma

Roush Fenway Readies to Turn Left AND Right in Sonoma

Roush Fenway Racing makes the long trek West this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) converges on Sonoma Raceway for the first of two road course races this summer. RFR has three wins at the Napa Valley track, including two in the Cup series (1997, 2014).

Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, June 23 | 3 p.m. ET

FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal/Thanks DW Ford Mustang

Looking for the Hat Trick in the ‘Golden State’

In 102 MENCS starts at Sonoma, Roush Fenway has recorded two wins, 14 top-five finishes, 33 top-10 finishes and has led 274 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the road course in 2014.

Hasta La Vista Baby

Roush Fenway has left the California road course victorious on two occasions in the MENCS with former drivers Mark Martin and Carl Edwards. Martin earned the victory in 1997 after starting from the pole and leading 69 laps, while Edwards started fourth and led 26 laps in the 2014 running of this event.

Road Racing Success

As an organization, Roush Fenway has made 344 starts on road courses across NASCAR’s major touring series and has recorded 15 wins, 68 top-fives, 132 top-10s, 11 poles and 879 laps led. Roush Fenway has earned the most road course victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (six) followed by five in the MENCS and four in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

California Dreamin’

In 227 MENCS starts in the state of California, Roush Fenway has scored nine wins, 44 top-fives, 86 top-10s and has led 1,715 laps at the tracks of Sonoma, Auto Club Speedway and Riverside International Raceway.

‘The Carousel’ Is Back

Sonoma Raceway will bring back the circuit’s historic 12-turn, 2.52-mile road-course layout for Sunday’s race in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The blast from the past includes the signature sweeping, downhill left-hand corner coined “The Carousel,” implemented for the first time since 1998.

Where They Rank

Fresh off Michigan and an off week, Ryan Newman ranks 17th in points, just one spot outside the playoff picture. Just three points separate he and Jimmie Johnson (16th), and overall only 12 points separate positions 15th through 18th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is 20th in points.

Roush Fenway Sonoma Wins

1997 Martin Cup

1997 Ruttman Truck

2014 Edwards Cup

By the Numbers at Michigan International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

102 2 14 33 2 10417 274 18.4 18.3 26250.84

0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.0 0

5 1 3 3 0 322 4 12.4 8.6 811.44

107 3 17 36 2 10739 278 18.1 17.8 27062.28