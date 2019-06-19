TEAM CHEVY AT SONOMA: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

TOYOTA / SAVE MART 350

SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, CA

JUNE 23, 2019

BOWTIE BULLETS:

IN THE ROLE OF FAVORITES:

Chevrolet drivers Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1, and Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1, will be considered favorites to win at Sonoma Raceway. In 14 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races each on the road course since 2005, Busch and Johnson are at the top of the MENCS chart of active drivers with an average finish of 11.0 (Busch has an average starting position of 9.4 and Johnson 13.6). Johnson won at the track in 2010 in his Chevrolet and Busch won the next year.

CHEVY LEADS THE WAY IN VICTORY CIRCLE VISITS:

Sonoma Raceway is marking its 50th anniversary with a return to the 2.52-mile, 12-turn full track layout used for MENCS races from 1989-97. The 1.95-mile, 11-turn layout was utilized from 1998-2000, and a 1.99-mile circuit was in place from 2001-18. Chevrolet leads all MENCS manufacturers with 11 wins in 30 events at the racetrack in the heart of wine country.

DILLON AMONG INDUCTEES INTO HALL OF EXCELLENCE:

Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Dow Coatings Camaro ZL1, is among the 2019 inductees into the Little League Hall of Excellence. Dillon and his Southwest Forsyth County (North Carolina) teammates played in the 2002 Little League World Series. “The coach that we had taught us the importance of fundamentals and hard work, and that’s something you can take in everything you do. I still use a lot of those team philosophies that we used in Little League in everything I do today,” Dillon said.

GORDEN TOUGH TO BEAT:

Career-long Chevrolet driver and California native Jeff Gordon leads almost all statistical categories at Sonoma Raceway. He has the most wins (5) ­– including three in a row from 1998-2000 — most poles (5), most top fives (14) and most top 10s (18).

TUNE-IN:

FS1 will telecast the Toyota/Save Mart 350 live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Toyota/Save Mart 350 wins by current Team Chevy drivers:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1, has one win (2010). Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1, has one win (2011). Chevrolet drivers have 62 top-five and 117 top-10 finishes at Sonoma Raceway.

Chevrolet drivers have started from the pole 15 times at Sonoma Raceway.

Busch leads active drivers in laps led with 167 and is tied for first with 10 top-10 finishes.

Northern California native Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1, is a two-time pole winner at the track and has an average starting position of 2.8. He has donated 100 tickets to firefighters and first responders to attend the race.

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.

Team Chevy drivers have scored 780 wins and 707 poles in MENCS competition.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 10th IN STANDINGS

“Honestly, sometimes I never know if I like road course racing or not! Last year, Greg (Ives, crew chief) and the guys brought a great Camaro ZL1 to the track. I was able to learn a lot about the track and we ended up with a top-10 finish. I was able to run a few laps on the simulator prior to this weekend and test out the addition of the carousel to this weekend’s event. I think our Axalta team will bring another great car this weekend and look forward to continue our streak of good finishes.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – 15th IN STANDINGS

“I always look forward to getting out to Sonoma. I grew up not too far from there, so this weekend is always a good time to see family and friends, and take in some what the area has to offer. Our Chevy has always been fast there for qualifying, and I seem to be able to get around the track pretty good on Saturday. We haven’t had the finishes there yet that we’d like, but I think it’s a place where we should be able to compete. I’m looking forward to racing the new layout, which should be a challenge but also hopefully open up another opportunity for some passing. I had a chance to see the track in the simulator last week, but I’m excited to get in the car in Friday and see it in person.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – 16th IN STANDINGS

“I grew up on the West Coast, watched a lot of races at Sonoma Raceway that included the Carousel, and I even did a driving school and learned how to drive that track as a teenager with the Carousel. Then I showed up on the NASCAR circuit and they didn’t have the Carousel (laughs). So naturally, I am really excited that they are now opening that back up to us and we will be running through there this time around.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 HELLMANN’S CAMARO ZL1 – 22nd IN STANDINGS

“I’m really looking forward to getting to our first road course race of the season. Road course racing is certainly not my background, but I really enjoy it and enjoy the shake-up that it brings to our schedule. I’ve been fortunate to learn a lot about road racing through my career, even getting a win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and we’ve had some really strong runs there in the past. We’ve also had some great momentum these last few weeks at JTG Daugherty Racing, and I know this weekend will only add to that. We have a lot of Kroger guests coming, and this weekend is going to be a lot of fun to put on a great show for them in our No. 37 Hellmann’s Camaro ZL1.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILIARY CAMARO ZL1 – 23rd IN STANDINGS

“I spent some time in the GM simulator to get used to the new track configuration that we will have this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. It was tough to get into a rhythm since I’ve worked so much over the past two years learning the old layout. It was good, though. I was mentally able to get back into the thought processes of shifting. Road-course racing is such a different mindset that comes with a whole different set of mental checklists that you’re constantly going through over the course of the weekend. We only visit Sonoma once a year, so it’s definitely a challenge. But, I enjoy the challenge of road-course racing. Our GEICO Military team always performs well at these tracks, but we have just run into some bad luck. I’m looking forward to getting on track this weekend. The new configuration will make it exciting, and it will sort of be a great equalizer for the field as everyone adjusts to it.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 POPPY BANK CAMARO ZL1 – 24th IN STANDINGS

YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE YOUR FIRST CAREER START AT SONOMA RACEWAY THIS WEEKEND IN THE POPPY BANK CHEVROLET. HOW DO YOU PREPARE FOR THAT STYLE OF RACING AT A TRACK YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN BEFORE?

“It’s probably a good thing that I have never been to Sonoma, considering it will be somewhat new for everybody for the change in configuration this year and the Cup Series running the carousel. This may sound crazy, but I remember going to Watkins Glen for the first time and the only time I had ever seen it was in video games. Because of that I felt like I knew the racetrack. With all of the technology that RCR and GM has available, it does a great job providing myself, Austin Dillon and all of the Chevrolet drivers the tools to go to tracks we’ve never been to before. I am pumped to get there with this No. 8 Poppy Bank Chevrolet. Everybody tells me Sonoma is like Darlington but a road course, from a grip standpoint – which will be a challenge in and of itself. I enjoy road course racing, so I look forward to going out there for the first time.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 – 25th IN STANDINGS

“Heading to my first Sonoma Raceway race, I’m not really sure what to expect. Fortunately, most of the drivers will be in the same boat with the addition of the carousel this year to the course. I enjoy road racing and have seen some success at Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Knowing this is a totally different beast is fun and exciting. I’m also running the NASCAR K&N West race there to gain additional experience, and I think that will help put our No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 in a great position for Sunday. JTG Daugherty Racing has had a lot of experience and success at road courses, and I’m going to lean on Chris (Buescher) for help navigating the course.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2018): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2018): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2019 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 997

Top-five finishes: 17

Top-10 finishes: 47

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 780 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 707

Laps Led to Date: 233,252

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,986

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,219

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,114

Chevrolet: 780

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 782

Ford: 681

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 131

