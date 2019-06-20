5 Ways YourMechanic.com Will Save You Money and Time on Car Repairing

Undoubtedly, car repair may prove to be an expensive investment owing to high service fees and costly replacement parts. Moreover, it’s challenging to find an affordable and professional mechanic to fix your car issues without further problems.

Fortunately, YourMechanic.com addresses the difficulties in unbelievable ways. The company offers car maintenance, repair, and inspection to consumers in the US and Canada.

The beautiful thing about YourMechanic is that their mechanics come to your home or office, saving you from the inconveniences of finding and transporting your car to a repair shop. You are required to book their services on their official website or app. Moreover, the company’s services and way of doing business can save you a significant amount of money.

Here are 5 ways YourMechanic will save you money and time when repairing your car.

The Mechanics Come To You

Towing your faulty vehicle from your home or office to a repair shop may be expensive. Furthermore, finding the right auto repair shop is time-consuming. The issues combined with other inconveniences aggravate the whole aspect of repairing your car.

YourMechanic works with a large number of professional and approved technicians. When you book for car repair or maintenance services from the official website, YourMechanic sends a professional mechanic to your home and business. The experts come armed with all the necessary tools to repair or diagnose your vehicle. This saves you from the hassles of towing your car or driving it to an auto repair shop.

Lower Overhead Costs

YourMechanic has lower overhead costs of repair when compared to local repair shops. Moreover, the company boasts a hugely positive reputation. As a national brand, the company negotiates for the best prices of car parts from vendors. Consequently, you obtain affordable and high-quality services.

As an illustration, let’s consider the cost of replacing spark plugs in your 2004 Honda Pilot model. The price of an average dealer ranges between $103 and $141. Nonetheless, you obtain the same services from YourMechanic at only $81; consequently, you save at least 34%.

Save With Coupons

YourMechanic always aims to offer the best experience to their customers. Not only does the company offer you affordable services, but also provides you with an excellent opportunity to save with YourMechanic promo code. Very few auto repair companies reward their customers with coupons. Accordingly, grab the chance to save a significant amount of money by applying the coupon codes when purchasing repair or maintenance services on the YourMechanic’s official website. The coupons will offer you a percentage discount or money-off discount on your order.

Refer-a-friend program

Besides rewarding you with $10 off your first order, YourMechanic appreciates your efforts of getting them more customers. You can save a considerable amount of money on car services through the YourMechanic’s Refer-a-Friend program.

When you enroll for the program, you will be given a personalized referral link which you can share with friends via email, text messages, or on social media. For every friend you refer and completes services with YourMechanic, $10 is credited to your account. Most importantly, there is no limit to the number of referrals you can make. Consequently, refer as many friends as possible to save more on YourMechanic services.

Guaranteed services

YourMechanic hires the best guys to undertake car repairs, maintenance, and inspection. They also do background checks and ensure that the technicians are of excellent conduct. Getting your car repaired by a professional and trustworthy mechanic will offer a long-term solution to your car issues. Consequently, your visits to auto repair shops are reduced significantly. This goes further to minimize the money you spend on repairs.

Additionally, the company acquires high-quality replacement parts for your car, saving you from time-to-time purchases that may hinder you from saving. Most importantly, YourMechanic offers a 12-month or 12,000-mile warranty on their services and replacements.

Conclusion

Unlike several auto repair companies, YourMechanic brings car inspection, maintenance, and repair services at your doorsteps. This will save you from significant costs of towing or transporting your car from to an auto shop. Moreover, by offering guaranteed services and replacement parts combined with the opportunity to redeem coupons, YourMechanic should be your number one place to save on car repair.