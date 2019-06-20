$80K Truck Challenge | Built Raptor VS 650hp Roush F150 SC

Which Would you Choose? — Twin-turbo V6 VS Supercharged V8

PAOLI, Pa. (June 20th, 2019) – In this $80K Truck Challenge video, AmericanTrucks’ Justin Dugan presents the ‘Battle of the Baller Trucks’ featuring his own heavily modified 2017 Ford Raptor SuperCrew versus a 2019 Roush F150 SC. The contrasting pickups have brought compelling commentary among the fellow gear heads and coworkers at AmericanTrucks’ headquarters, prompting the production of this comparison video.

“This may seem like we’re comparing apples to oranges but, for my money, I’m sticking with the Raptor—lame sound and all!”—Justin Dugan

In this video, Justin asks viewers which truck they would choose given they were in the market for a premium blue oval truck. These two kindred trucks vary on more than just cylinder count and power-adder; significant differences between wheels and tires, shocks and struts, and even headlights will be sure to make for some compelling commentary in the comments section. Which one would you choose?

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-news-june2019-3.html

