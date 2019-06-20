Weekend Schedule for Sonoma and Gateway

This week the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for some road course racing. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge. The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.

Please check below for the complete schedule.

All times are Eastern.

Sonoma Raceway

Friday, June 21

2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice – FS1 (Tape delay at 3 p.m.)

5:35 – 6:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

Saturday, June 22

3:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) – Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, June 23

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Stages 20/40/90 Laps = 226.8 Miles) – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Friday, June 21

11:35 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice – No TV

1:35 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

6:35 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) – Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions – FS2 (Tape delay at 8:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power (Stages 35/70/160 = 200 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner at Sonoma while Justin Haley claimed the victory last year at Gateway.

