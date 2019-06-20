Weekend Schedule for Sonoma and Gateway

This week the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for some road course racing. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge. The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.
Please check below for the complete schedule.
All times are Eastern.
Sonoma Raceway
Friday, June 21
2:35 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice – FS1 (Tape delay at 3 p.m.)
5:35 – 6:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – FS1
Saturday, June 22
3:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) – Multi-Vehicle/Two Rounds – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Sunday, June 23
3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Stages 20/40/90 Laps = 226.8 Miles) – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Friday, June 21
11:35 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice – No TV
1:35 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice – No TV
6:35 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) – Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions – FS2 (Tape delay at 8:30 p.m.)
10 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power (Stages 35/70/160 = 200 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner at Sonoma while Justin Haley claimed the victory last year at Gateway.
Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.