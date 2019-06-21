CARSHIELD TO SPONSOR CHASTAIN, NIECE MOTORSPORTS IN CARSHIELD 200

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 21, 2019) – Officials with Niece Motorsports and CarShield have solidified an agreement that will see CarShield serving as the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) CarShield 200 presented by CK Power at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Headquartered close to Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway, in nearby Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

Earlier this month, Chastain announced a change of direction declaring his efforts in the NGOTS would become his primary focus, a departure from his original intention of driving fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Since then, Chastain’s pursuit of the Truck Series title has taken on a life of its own and affectionately coined on social media as the “Melon Man Challenge,” – a nod to his family’s roots in the watermelon farming industry.

“The opportunity to get on board with Ross and Niece Motorsports for the CarShield 200 was just too good to pass up,” said Hamilton. “CarShield’s relationship with Ross dates back to 2016 and we’re thrilled to partner with Niece Motorsports this weekend. As the entitlement sponsor of the race, it makes sense to expand the program to include a high-profile, on-track element. Ross is a proven winner and we’re happy to back him in the ‘Melon Man Challenge’ as he looks to pick up another win this weekend and work his way inside the top 20 in points.”

Chastain has earned one win, three top-five and nine top-10 finishes in NGOTS competition in 2019 and currently sits 35th in points.

In order to qualify for the division’s playoffs, Chastain must collect another win and race his way into the top 20 in points over the next six races before the checkered flag in the regular-season finale at Michigan International Speedway in August.

“I’m going to the racetrack with the best team in the business so I’m confident that we can win another race and work ourselves inside the top 20 over the next six races,” explained Chastain. “I’m proud that Nick, Travis, Rick and the CarShield team have jumped in with both feet this weekend. We’re expecting to run up front, look to win another race, and put what happened at Iowa Speedway behind us.”

“We are thrilled to have CarShield come on board this weekend at Gateway,” said team owner Al Niece. “Ross and this team are fired up and looking to visit Victory Lane again.”

The CarShield 200 presented by CK Power from Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, June 22 beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 11th of 23 races on the 2019 NGOTS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

