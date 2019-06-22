Ford Performance NASCAR: Sonoma Cup Qualifying Results

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Saturday, June 22, 2019

EVENT: Toyota Save Mart 350 Cup Qualifying

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

3rd – Joey Logano

5th – Daniel Suarez

9th – Ryan Blaney

13th – Michael McDowell

14th – Clint Bowyer

15th – Aric Almirola

17th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18th – David Ragan

21st – Ryan Newman

22nd – Brad Keselowski

23rd – Kevin Harvick

24th – Paul Menard

27th – Corey LaJoie

28th – Matt Tifft

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang — Qualified 3rd

“I feel like my lap was pretty good, I was just a little loose. I feel like I got through it mainly pretty decent. I got a little loose off of 10. If I could find one spot, I got too loose off 10 trying to throttle up too aggressively and stuck half my left sides up in the dirt and got loose and knocked a few mile an hour off on the exit compared to what I would have been. Maybe that is a tenth, maybe a half a tenth. I don’t know. I have to go back and look. All I needed was nine-hundredths so that is probably the spot I am looking at.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang — QUALIFIED 13th

“I feel really good about our car in race trim. The Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang was good. To be that close to the second round, you always want more but I am proud of everybody at Front Row for the fast car. We need a little more to be with those top-five and top-eight guys but I feel like we can hold on for a long run and it is road racing, so anything can happen.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang — QUALIFIED 15th

“The car drove pretty good but the driver gave up some in too many different areas of the track. I have been here before and tried too hard and made too many mistakes and cost myself a good starting spot. Today I didn’t try hard enough. There is always a balance here. I feel like our Mustang was really good in race trim yesterday on the long run. I didn’t feel like we had the short run speed that some of the other cars have. This place is really bad on tires and wears them out and I feel like we have a really good Smithfield Ford Mustang after 10 laps or so. I thought we were good enough to make the top-12 but the driver gave up too much.”

DAVID RAGAN, No. 38 #ThanksDW Ford Mustang — QUALIFIED 18th

“In qualifying it is always a double edge sword. You want to be aggressive and get everything but you don’t want to be too aggressive and overrun a corner or two because that can really be bad. I feel like I over drove two corners and under drove two. We picked up some speed from yesterday in our Q run. We are 18th which isn’t exactly where we wanted to be. We would have liked to make the final round. Our Ford Mustang is good enough to where we can hold on to the track position and when you are in the top-15 or 20 you can play some strategy. It was a solid lap but I wish it could have been a little bit better.”

MATT TIFFT, No. 36 Acquire Investments Ford Mustang — QUALIFIED 28th

“Our first attempt out we just hit the splitter a little too much in the braking zones and caused some lock up which lost a little bit of time there. When we went back out we hit it a little bit more even. I feel like we are okay. I feel like we have a top-25 car and maybe with some attrition we can get a top-20 out of it. We are just trying to keep the consistency in there. This place is more about being smart and surviving the whole deal and trying to put yourself in a good spot.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 2 America’s Tire Ford — QUALIFIED 22nd

“This place is a lot different from qualifying to the race. I think we have seen it a lot the last few years that the pole sitter falls back quickly with the impound racing. It is just a lot different racing from qualifying. It isn’t as good as I had hoped we would be starting but we will have to make the most of it.”

COREY LAJOIE, No. 32 GMN Ford Mustang – QUALIFIED 27th

“It was hard 21 hours removed from practice yesterday, especially not being here before, just to get your brain in the mode of hitting your marks for one lap. That is all we got. You could go for two but as much as the tires fall off you won’t be any faster. You are trying to get all you can in one lap, especially being as green as I am. I was pretty happy with. I told my wife I was going to qualify 27th today and I qualified 27th. We are going to keep all the tires and fenders on it tomorrow and have a good day.”