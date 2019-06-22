Kyle Larson will lead the field into the carousel at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. – Kyle Larson sweeps both qualifying sessions and will start on pole for the third straight year for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway with a time of 94.784 seconds at 95.712 mph.

“I guess the trend with my three poles is winning a pole and then struggling in the race,” said Larson who claimed his first Busch Pole Award of the season. “Hopefully, we’ll have something different for tomorrow. I feel good.”

Larson bested the improving Hendrick driver of William Byron (95.669 mph) in his No. 24 Hertz Chevrolet.

“We did a mock (qualifying) run yesterday in practice and ran a good lap,” said Larson who ran the fastest time in Friday’s practice session. “I kind of over-drove the first session and then the next session I said, ‘I’m going to calm down and not make any mistakes,’ and I probably under-drove just a little. In the carousel, I think I gave up a little speed, but I feel like I made up some time in other areas, too. It’s cool to get a third pole in a row here at my home track.”

Joey Logano qualified third at 95.618 mph, but believes he knows exactly where he lost the time he needed for a pole speed run.

“I feel like my lap was pretty good,” Logano shared as his team was less than a tenth behind Larson’s pole-setting speed. “I was just a little loose. I feel like I got through it mainly pretty decent. I got a little loose off of (Turn) 10. If I could find one spot, I got too loose off 10 trying to throttle up too aggressively and stuck half my left sides up in the dirt and got loose and knocked a few mile an hour off on the exit, compared to what I would have been.

Larson claims his first Busch Pole Award for the 2019 season at his home track at Sonoma Raceway. Photo courtesy of Rachel Schuoler for Speedway Media.

“Maybe that’s a tenth (of a second), maybe a half a tenth. I don’t know. I have to go back and look. All I needed was nine-hundredths, so that’s probably the spot I’m looking at.”

Chase Elliott qualified fourth, ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Daniel Suarez. Denny Hamlin was the top Toyota in the qualifying order, ahead of Kyle Busch who spun off Turn 4 multiple times in Friday’s practice sessions. Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman also made the second qualifying round and will start Sunday’s race eighth through 12th, respectively.

The first road course race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway will start coverage at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Rank Driver Number Make Time Speed 1 Kyle Larson 42 Chevrolet 1:34.784 95.712 2 William Byron 24 Chevrolet 1:34.827 95.669 3 Joey Logano 22 Ford 1:34.878 95.618 4 Chase Elliott 9 Chevrolet 1:34.898 95.597 5 Daniel Suarez 41 Ford 1:35.260 95.234 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Toyota 1:35.287 95.207 7 Kyle Busch 18 Toyota 1:35.367 95.127 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Toyota 1:35.399 95.095 9 Ryan Blaney 12 Ford 1:35.507 94.988 10 Chris Buescher 37 Chevrolet 1:35.668 94.828 11 Jimmie Johnson 48 Chevrolet 1:36.156 94.347 12 Alex Bowman 88 Chevrolet 1:36.374 94.133 13 Michael McDowell 34 Ford 1:35.449 95.046 14 Clint Bowyer 14 Ford 1:35.485 95.010 15 Aric Almirola 10 Ford 1:35.624 94.872 16 Kurt Busch 1 Chevrolet 1:35.746 94.751 17 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 17 Ford 1:35.749 94.748 18 David Ragan 38 Ford 1:35.821 94.677 19 Matt DiBenedetto 95 Toyota 1:35.926 94.573 20 Ryan Preece 47 Chevrolet 1:36.070 94.431 21 Ryan Newman 6 Ford 1:36.106 94.396 22 Brad Keselowski 2 Ford 1:36.118 94.384 23 Kevin Harvick 4 Ford 1:36.130 94.372 24 Paul Menard 21 Ford 1:36.281 94.224 25 Daniel Hemric 8 Chevrolet 1:36.294 94.211 26 Austin Dillon 3 Chevrolet 1:36.457 94.052 27 Corey LaJoie 32 Ford 1:36.484 94.026 28 Matt Tifft 36 Ford 1:36.781 93.737 29 Parker Kligerman 96 Toyota 1:37.006 93.520 * 30 Bubba Wallace 43 Chevrolet 1:37.020 93.506 31 Ty Dillon 13 Chevrolet 1:37.040 93.487 32 Erik Jones 20 Toyota 1:37.530 93.018 33 Justin Haley 77 Chevrolet 1:37.911 92.656 34 Cody Ware 52 Chevrolet 1:38.432 92.165 35 Landon Cassill 00 Chevrolet 1:38.719 91.897 36 J.J. Yeley 51 Chevrolet 1:39.161 91.488 37 Kyle Weatherman 15 Chevrolet 1:42.283 88.695 38 Reed Sorenson 27 Chevrolet *

* – had to qualify on time