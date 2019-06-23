Ford Performance NASCAR: Sonoma Post Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Sunday, June 23, 2019

EVENT: Toyota Save Mart 350 MENCS Post Race

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd — Ryan Blaney

6th — Kevin Harvick

7th — Ryan Newman

9th — Aric Almirola

11th — Clint Bowyer

17th — Daniel Suarez

18th — Brad Keselowski

20th — David Ragan

21st — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22nd — Paul Menard

23rd — Joey Logano

25th — Michael McDowell

28th — Matt Tifft

32nd — Corey LaJoie

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 PPG Ford Mustang — Finished 3rd

“You come into every weekend expecting to run well, no matter if it is your best track or worst track. I don’t really go into any weekend expecting to run a certain way. You just try to do your best. You just do the best you can during practice to get your car where it needs to be in the race. I thought we had pretty good speed all weekend. We head top-five speed all weekend. Not winning speed. We kind of hung around all day. We were able to hang in there and stay out of trouble and able to come home with a decent day and a race car that was intact, which is good.”

DID YOU HAVE SOMETHING FOR THEM IF THERE WAS A LATE CAUTION? “Well, it would have given us a shot. I had no shot if there wasn’t a yellow. They were really good on long runs. You just give yourself a hope of restarting close to them and trying to make a move. We almost got the lead one time on a restart. I was hoping to get that shot again but it never came.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang — Finished 9th

“I made a mistake there at the top of Turn 3A and spun out and basically we fell to the rear. We went back all the way to last. After that, I just had to work my butt off to recover. We passed a lot of cars today. My Mustang was good. I just put us behind.”

RYAN NEWMAN, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang — Finished 7th

“I just got really light headed when I got out. Other than that I feel alright. We had good strategy and good pit road, good everything. We just didn’t quite have the speed today to be able to get up there and pass those guys that were in the front today.”

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang — Finished 6th

“I am really proud of everybody on our Mobil 1 Ford. We did grind one out. We didn’t have a great car this weekend. We aborted everything that we were doing and put the 14 stuff in and we still weren’t very good. We wound up grinding the right front tire off at the end and was just hanging on for dear life. That is a gritty performance. That is what we have done all year. We need to figure out how to be closer at the beginning of the weekend. We will. We have been scrapping pretty hard for 16 weeks.”

WHERE DO YOU NEED TO IMPROVE? “We just have to get closer. We have been way off to start practices at a number of places. We have made some mistakes when we had chances to win races. We keep making decent days out of it and just haven’t been to victory lane yet but we will get it.”