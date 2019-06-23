RCR Post Race Report – Sonoma 350

Austin Dillon and the Dow Coatings Team Show Grit All Weekend At Sonoma Raceway

Finish: 24th

Start: 26th

Points: 22nd

“It’s been a long weekend in the Dow Coatings Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, but the good news is we learned a lot that we can take back to Welcome and use in preparation for future trips to Sonoma Raceway. We fell behind in practice and just never recovered. During the race, I was just hanging on the best I could but it was difficult because the Dow Coatings Chevrolet was plowing tight. Who knows, maybe if we would have utilized a different strategy we could have gained a few positions at the finish, but the main issue is definitely working on our cars and on my skills as a road course racer. This race is over and we’re focused on Chicagoland Speedway now.”-Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric and RCR’s Poppy Bank Chevrolet Team Gain 10 Positions to Earn Top-15 Finish in First Sonoma Raceway Start

Finish: 15th

Start: 25th

Points: 24th

“I thought we did a great job of making the most of our day here at Sonoma Raceway. We didn’t have track position to start the race, but Luke Lambert did a great job of not worrying about points and trying to get us track position instead. Every time we did it we gained four or five spots. I’m proud of everyone on this No. 8 team and this Poppy Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for sticking with me all weekend. We got better every lap and that’s what our first road race as a group is all about. We’ll regroup and go to Chicagoland Speedway and try to continue to get better.”-Daniel Hemric