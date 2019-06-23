TEAM CHEVY AT SONOMA: Post Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

SONOMA RACEWAY

TOYOTA / SAVE MART 350

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES & QUOTES

JUNE 23, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

10th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1

12th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

13th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

14th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1

15th Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Ryan Blaney (Ford)

4th Matt DiBenedetto (Toyota)

5th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Chicagoland Speedway with the Camping World 400 on Sunday, June 30th at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

“It was better than normal for us. I fell back early but I was just taking care of my stuff. I seem to be a lot better on long runs than normal, so I’m happy about that. And we came away with a Top 10. So it was good.

“I finished better than I ever have here, so it was an improvement.”

HOW DO YOU THINK YOU DID BETTER THIS TIME AROUND?

“We were just better on the long runs. So, I was able to pass a lot of people there throughout that last stint. I was happy about it. We got stage points, which was good; so it was a good point day.”

HOW WERE THE CONDITIONS OUT THERE TODAY?

“it was just really hot. And I run like a chest tube, and it popped out; so that didn’t help. But, it was just tough for everybody.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 14th

THOUGHTS ON HIS RUN:

“We lost some front turn from where we were at in practice. Track position was really key. Obviously, we didn’t qualify very well, so that hurt us. We had great pit stops. We were sitting pretty good there towards the end and then we lost power steering. I hate losing spots like that at the end, but I’m glad we still brought home a top-15 finish. I’m glad I’ve been working on being more fit because I’m worn out and that would have been way worse. We’ll move on to Chicago next week. We should be phenomenal there. My guys did a really good job. My car was really fast, we just missed it a little bit there for the race.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 27th

“Sonoma is a tough racetrack. Only coming here once a year definitely makes it more challenging to learn how to get around the course, and this was only my third time racing here. The addition of the carousel added an extra layer of difficulty. Our GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 started out pretty tight going both right and left, but my team made great changes to get our balance back to where we needed it. My rear grip just started to fade at the end. But, I have a lot of notes from this weekend to study for next year. We will keep building and getting better each time we come to Sonoma.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined on Lap 60 with mechanical issue. Finished 37th:

“We lost oil pressure so we think a belt broke. We’re not exactly sure why. Our NAPA Chevy was good. I hated I gave Martin (Truex Jr.) the lead there. It was just a mistake on my part. I needed to keep control of the reins. That was an important point. It’s going to be hard to go up and pass a guy for the lead. So, that was big. I hated that happened. But yeah, we lost oil pressure but there is no oil leaking, so it must have been a belt, I guess. And obviously when that happens, you’re not getting oil so things are going to not work when they’re not being loosened up and have oil to work with. So, I’ve been with Hendrick Motorsports for a number of years now running their engines and I think this is the second time we ever broke one. So, I’ll take those odds all day long.”

