Incredible Savings at Talladega Superspeedway Calls for an Epic Experience during the Fall Doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs Weekend, Oct. 11-13

Advance-Priced Tickets for 1000Bulbs.com 500, Sugarlands Shine 250 & New Talladega Garage Experience during Track’s 50th Anniversary

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend, Oct. 11-13, is going to be an epic one, to say the least. Not only is the historic track celebrating 50 Years of Speed, but will also be highlighted by the completion of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar, featuring the all-new Talladega Garage Experience. And, beginning today, Monday, June 24, fans can be a part of the experience at a lower cost with the track’s advance-priced ticket offers.

Fans can save on countless ticket options for the “Wildcard” 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the second event in the Round of 12 in the series playoffs, as well as the Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series – the first race in the Round of 6 in the Gander Truck Series Playoffs.

Advance-priced ticket options for the pivotal playoffs weekend are available for a limited time and include the following:

$20 off race-week pricing for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Sunday, Oct. 13 – set for a 1 p.m. CDT start

$10 off race-week pricing for the Sugarlands Shine 250 on Saturday, Oct. 12 – set for a 12:30 p.m. CDT start

2-Day ticket packages for both Saturday and Sunday start at only $50

Kids 12 and younger are also admitted FREE on Saturday for the running of the Sugarlands Shine 250, along with Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 that afternoon. For Sunday, Kids 12 and younger receive $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats, starting as low as $15 (2-day packages as low as $10).

With a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event, fans can reserve their pass into the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience (TGE), which will deliver extraordinary access where fans can be under the same roof that houses the race cars, teams and drivers as they prep their machines throughout race weekend. Advance-priced admissions for adults for Sunday in the TGE are just $89. There are also special advance-priced offers for the TGE for children 12 and under ($39 for Sunday), military members and first responders ($60 for Sunday). Full weekend options are available as well.

In addition, fans with a TGE admission will also be treated to incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (with the exception of the $9 Big One Meatball). It puts an exclamation point on the family/fan friendly experience that also includes: photo opportunities with the Vulcan and Freedom trophies in Gatorade Victory Lane, Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race, FREE Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc., Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

Anyone holding a Sunday ticket for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located at the intersection of Talladega and Eastaboga Blvds., featuring country music artist and Jacksonville, AL native Riley Green.

For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s advance-priced ticket options for the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoffs weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience simply visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223). Fans can learn more about the entire Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.