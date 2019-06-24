Moffitt Rebounds To Fifth After Engine Issues At Gateway

Overlooked in the final running order of Saturday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race at Gateway was the “winner” at Iowa, Brett Moffitt. Moffitt’s fifth-place run wasn’t without difficulty, as they didn’t show up near the front until later in the race.

Moffitt finished tenth at the end of Stage One, earning one playoff point toward his championship defense. During Stage Two, Moffitt continued to linger around the bottom half of the top-10, finishing 12th at the end of the stage.

Due to some pit strategy and a late race caution, the No. 24 GMS Racing team was able to get their driver closer to the front of the field, where he manged to hang on to his sixth top-five of 2019.

“It was a pretty good strategy call from where we were at,” Moffitt told MRN Radio after the race. “Jerry [Baxter, Crew Chief] and everyone did a good job. I thought we had a lot better truck then that when we practiced, so it’s pretty disappointing. I don’t know if it’s going from sunshine to nighttime or what, but really thought our [Chevy] Silverado was stronger then that. We salvaged a top five out of it, I didn’t think we were going to end up there. We were lucky to be in the top-10 for most of the race, so we’ll move on and do better.”

Moffitt currently sits fifth in points, 69 back from the leader, with six races left until the Playoffs begin at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on August 25.