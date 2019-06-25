Coinlotto.com Joins Go Fas, LaJoie at Chicagoland Speedway

Coinlotto.com – Chicagoland Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Camping World 400 (Race 17 of 36)

Venue: Chicagoland Speedway (Joliet, IL)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 80, 160, 267 = 400.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, June 30 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN and MRN

Coming off his first-career start at Sonoma Raceway, Corey LaJoie heads to Illinois for the Camping World 400 with a new look and sponsor aboard his No. 32 Ford.

In search of his sixth top-25 of the season, the Go Fas Racing team welcomes Coinlotto.com for the Chicagoland Speedway race weekend. World Gaming Technologies SRL (WGT SRL) is a world-class business leader in the management and investment in cryptocurrency. Your digital assets with WGT SRL are secure, diversified and maximized for a return on investment.

Through Coinlotto.com, WGT SRL is putting the fun back into digital currencies by providing the most innovative, creative and entertaining online games in the crypto-space. There a recognized innovator and trusted authority in the cryptocurrency marketplace.

Also, Coinlotto is leading the “mass adoption” of crypto-currency around the globe. Major financial institutions are taking notice and making crypto the new cash of the 21st century. Millions upon millions of people are learning about Coinlotto and its fun games.

An electrifying paint scheme will adorn the No. 32, with vibrant shades of blue plasted down the sides of the Mustang joined by a plethora of pool balls scattered across.

In 2013, LaJoie found Victory Lane at the Joliet, IL facility steering the No. 17 in the ARCA Menards Series. The Charlotte, NC native led 38 laps and would go on to collect two more trophies in the 2013 season for a total of three wins in just five starts.

The GFR team heads into the weekend with a boost of confidence as the last time they were at a 1.5-mile oval, they departed with their best finish of the season, an 12th-place outcome at the Coca-Cola 600.

Approaching the halfway point of the 2019 season, NBC and NBCSN take over the broadcast coverage for the remaining Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events with Sunday’s 267-lapper televised on NBCSN at 3:00PM ET.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Chicagoland Speedway:

“Chicagoland is one of my favorite mile and a half tracks that we go to. I won an ARCA race there in 2013 so it always helps build confidence when you know where victory lane is. It’s great to bring CoinLotto into the sport for several races this year and we’ll do our best to represent them on and off the track.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Chicagoland Speedway:

Starts: 2

Average Start: 32.5

Average Finish: 35th

Best Finish: 34th

In the Rearview Mirror: Toyota / Save Mart 350

The weekend in Wine Country got off to a great start for the Go Fas Racing team as LaJoie completed first practice with a notable result of 16th. The 27-year-old would go on to qualify 28th for the 90-lap event in the GM Nameplate / Motion Group Ford. The No. 32 would ride around 31st for much of Stage One – providing feedback that his Ford was tight – but would conclude the first 20 laps 19th, as many teams hit pit road before the Stage break. After a large set of adjustments under the Stage break, the GFR machine would stack up 31st for the Stage Two restart. Short-pitting for a punctured tire with three laps to go in the Stage, LaJoie was scored in the 34th position when the flags flew to signal the conclusion of Stage Two – marking the first 40 laps of the event. Not pitting under the Stage break allowed LaJoie to gain some positions – lining up 19th for the Stage Three restart and the final 50 laps. With 30 to go, the GM Nameplate / Motion Group Mustang would return to the focus of the crew for a fresh set of tires, Sunoco fuel and an air pressure adjustment for what was expected to be the final stop of the day until he radioed in with less than 20 to go that he may have a tire going down as he had entered the top-25. After returning to pit road for a fresh set and a top-off with fuel, LaJoie would rejoin the field 32nd and remain there as the checkered flag flew.

————————————————————–

About Our Team:

About Coinlotto:

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.