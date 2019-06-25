DGR-Crosley Gander Trucks Advance: Chicagoland Speedway

Track: Chicagoland Speedway, 1.5-mile oval

Race: 12 of 23

Event: Camping World 225 (150 laps, 225 miles)

Entries:

No. 5 Dylan Lupton

No. 15 Anthony Alfredo

No. 17 Tyler Ankrum

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Thursday, June 27

2:35 p.m………..Practice

4:35 p.m…………..Practice

6:35 p.m…………Final Practice

Friday, June 28

5:05 p.m…….….Qualifying (FS2)

9:00 p.m………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Dylan Lupton, No. 5 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra

Dylan Lupton will climb in a DGR-Crosley prepared Toyota Tundra this weekend for the first of six races with the team. The 25-year-old Wilton, Calif. native will drive the team’s No. 5 Crosley Brands entry at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, marking the first time that DRG-Crosley has used this number in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Lupton has valuable experience in all three of NASCAR’s premium series with over 40 combined starts across the Gander Truck, XFINITY and Cup Series. He has one previous start at Chicagoland Speedway, which occurred in 2015, driving in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Lupton has two-career Gander Truck Series starts in 2016, which occurred at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lupton will have crew chief Blake Bainbridge calling the shots atop the pit box, and Cup Series spotter Chris Monez guiding him from the spotter stand.

This weekend will mark the first time in the team’s history that they have had four truck entries. Lupton will be joined in the Camping World 225 by teammates Anthony Alfredo, Tyler Ankrum and Natalie Decker. The 150 lap Gander Truck Series race will air live on FS1 beginning at 9:00 p.m., ET on Friday, June 28.

Lupton on Chicagoland: “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity at Chicagoland with DGR-Crosley. I’ve been to Chicagoland before, and I hope that experience helps. It’s going to be a little bit of a learning experience getting used to these trucks again but I’m surrounded by good people who believe in me and that should make the learning curve a little easier. I’m confident, as a team, we can have a solid debut together and gain some momentum for our next race at Kentucky Speedway next month.”

Anthony Alfredo, No. 15 Steelsmith, Inc Toyota Tundra

Anthony Alfredo will rejoin his No. 15 Steelsmith Toyota team this weekend as he and his team travel to Chicago for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Camping World 225. Friday’s race will mark a Chicagoland Speedway debut for the 20-year-old NASCAR Next Alumni.

Although Alfredo has never raced on the 1.5-mile D-shaped track in Joliet, Ill., he does have six Gander Truck Series starts with DGR-Crosley under his belt. Five of those starts occurred on 1.5-mile tracks of Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. His career-best finish occurred at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he earned an eighth-place finish. Overall this season Alfredo has an average starting position of 16th and an average finish of 15th. Alfredo will rejoin his regular team this week with crew chief Chris Lawson calling the shots.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Camping World 225 will be broadcast live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m., ET on Friday, June 28.

Alfredo on Chicagoland: “I am excited to head to another new track like Chicagoland Speedway. From what I’ve been told by David [Gilliland] and the guys it’s rough, abrasive, and fast which typically fits my driving style. We’ve been getting better as a team as the year has went on and our last outing on a mile-and-a-half track at Texas [Motor Speedway] went really well, so hopefully, we can carry that momentum into this weekend. I’m thankful to have another opportunity to race for DGR-Crosley with the great partners and supporters I have. I want to go get that first win!”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 Railblaza Toyota Tundra

Tyler Ankrum will return to the seat of DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 entry this weekend as he takes on Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway for the first time in his young career. Ankrum’s Tundra will be adorned with the green and white Railblaza colors this weekend as the outdoor mounting system company has picked up addition races with the 18-year-old San Bernardino, Calif. native.

Even though Ankrum doesn’t have any previous experience at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval of Chicagoland Speedway, he does have six NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts with DGR-Crosley this season with four of those starts occurring at other 1.5-mile tracks. Ankrum secured a career-best finish of third-place at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season. He also has a sixth and 11th-place finish on 1.5-mile tracks. Overall this season, with DGR-Crosley, Ankrum has an average starting position of 8.5 and finish of 12.5. He has finished on the lead lap in every race except Charlotte Motor Speedway where damage to his Tundra took him out of the competition early.

The Camping World 225 at Chicagoland Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m., ET on Friday, June 28.

Ankrum on Chicagoland: “I’m excited to be back with my DGR-Crosley guys this weekend at Chicagoland. I think with the speed we had at Texas [Motor Speedway] we should unload good, and be able to put together a solid race even though I’ve never been to Chicagoland. My preparation for this race is very important, and I’ve been working hard. My No. 17 team has been working hard at the shop as well. They have brought me fast trucks to other 1.5-mile track. I think we have a really good shot at performing well and running out front. We need a win, so we will do everything we can to get my Railblaza Tundra to victory lane.”

Natalie Decker, No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra

Natalie Decker and her No. 54 N29 Technologies team will take on the 1.5-mile track of Chicagoland Speedway Friday night for the Camping World 225. This will mark Decker’s second start at the D-shaped speedway in Joliet, Ill.

The 21-year-old has one previous start at Chicagoland Speedway which occurred in 2018 in the ARCA Mendards Series. Decker earned a 12th-place finish in her first trip to the speedway. Since joining DGR-Crosley in 2019, she has races on five different 1.5-mile track on the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series circuit. Decker earned a career-best 13-place finish on a 1.5-mile track at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway earlier this season. In nine races with DGR-Crosley Decker has an overall average 19th-place starting position, and an average finish of 23rd.

The Camping World 225 will broadcast live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m., ET on Friday, June 28.

Decker on Chicagoland: “I’m ready to get back to another mile-and-a-half track with my DGR-Crosley team. The bigger tracks were very new to me last year, but we’ve ran on a few of them now in the Truck Series. I’ve learned a lot each race and think that we can put together a solid race.”