GMS Racing NGOTS Chicagoland Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Chicagoland NGOTS Stats

– Creed is set to make his first career start at Chicagoland Speedway in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 11, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 97, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed has two starts at Chicagoland Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series including a second-place finish in 2018 where he won the pole and led 81 laps.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this weekend. Creed competed with this chassis earlier this season at Kansas and both events at Texas, with one top-10 finish and a combined 17 laps led in those three events.

– Creed enters Chicago with three consecutive top-10 finishes.

– Creed has led 97 laps this season, the most of any rookie candidate.

Quote:

“Our team has really been clicking the last few weeks and I think it shows in our results. There’s always room for improvements but we’ve been consistent and able to carry some good momentum from week to week. I think this week at Chicago there’s going to be multiple lanes that should make for some pretty good racing. Hopefully we can go out and get our first win and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado

Chicagoland NGOTS Stats

– Start: 1, Best start: 6, Best finish: 1, Laps Led: 17

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 11, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 7, Laps Led: 125, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1, Wins: 1

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt won the 2018 NGOTS event at Chicagoland Speedway after starting sixth and leading 17 laps.

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 304 this weekend. Moffitt competed with this chassis earlier this season at Dover, where he won the pole, as well as Charlotte and Atlanta.

– Moffitt is currently fifth in points, 69 points behind the leader.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Chicagoland this weekend. Our team has been carrying a lot of momentum the last few weeks and I expect that to continue this weekend. Now that we’re locked into the playoffs we can play around with different setups and strategy that can put us up front. I was lucky enough to have some success here last year so I’m looking forward to going out and competing for our second win of the season.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

