GMS Racing NXS Chicago Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet Camaro

Chicago Xfinity Stats

First start at Chicagoland Speedway

Chicago Truck Stats

Four starts, one win, one top-five, three top-10’s

2019 Season Stats

14 starts, 2 top-five’s and 10 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 224 this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. This chassis has been run once this season by Nemechek at Atlanta Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 20th)

– Nemechek is currently second in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 7 points behind Chase Briscoe in first place.

Quotes:

“I really enjoyed Chicago when I raced in the Truck Series. It’s a special track in my book because I claimed my first Truck win there back in 2015 and I have led a lot of laps there in the past. This will be my first Xfinity start but I feel like Chicago has been a good place for myself and hopefully that will roll over into the Xfinity Series. The track itself has a lot of characteristics to it, which always makes for great racing. I am looking forward to getting this No. 23 on track and hopefully unload with speed off the hauler.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

