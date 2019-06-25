Maxwell House and the USO Honor Service Members with New Paint Scheme at Chicagoland Speedway

NASCAR Driver Chris Buescher and JTG Daugherty Racing will host service member during Camping World 400

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO – (June 25, 2019) – Maxwell House¸ in partnership with the USO and NASCAR driver Chris Buescher, will recognize one special service member at the Camping World 400 on June 30 at the Chicagoland Speedway.

Buescher’s No. 37 Maxwell House Camaro ZL1 fielded by JTG Daugherty Racing will sport a new paint scheme that pays tribute to the hard work of service members around the world and is part of the Maxwell House brand’s commitment to honoring the hard-working men and women in uniform throughout the year.

At the race, MSgt. Thurman of the 182 Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard will take a race track ride and receive VIP access to the track on race day. He’ll also be celebrated during a Coffee Sit and Sip, where he will meet NASCAR drivers and share his inspirational story of service and dedication. Fans can see photos and video clips of the conversations on Twitter @JTGRacing.

“We’re honored to have MSgt. Thurman as a part of our team at Chicagoland Speedway thanks to the USO and Maxwell House,” Buescher said. “We’re grateful for his service and all the hard work he has done for our country to keep us safe. We wanted to do something special for him and we’ve got a little surprise in store that he’ll get to see when he checks out the Maxwell House USO Camaro ZL1 for the first time in person. We can’t wait to have some Maxwell House coffee with him and members of the media before the grind on Sunday.”

MSgt. Craig Thurman is the son of a military retiree and has served for more than 20 years, including 10 deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq and more than 4,500 hours of flight time. Since 2015, MSgt. Thurman has supported missions stateside and overseas by helping fly troops and cargo to their destination.

In May, Maxwell House announced its partnership with the USO as its Official Coffee Partner with a $650,000 donation in honor of Military Appreciation Month. Throughout the year, the coffee brand will support USO programs designed to strengthen military members and their families, including in-store promotions and coffee donations.

“We are proud to work with Maxwell House and JTG Daugherty Racing teams to create such a memorable experience for MSgt. Thurman, and to honor all of the men and women in uniform who protect our freedom,” said Chad Hartman, USO Vice President of Development and Corporate Alliances. “With the help of our partners and fellow military supporters we are able to rally America to show their appreciation for the hard work of our armed forces and help strengthen the military community.”

“Maxwell House is proud to team up with the USO and JTG Daugherty Racing to honor U.S. military members and in particular, MSgt. Craig Thurman at this weekend’s race,” said Ashley Tople, Director of Marketing, Coffee at Kraft Heinz. “For over 125 years Maxwell House has worked hard to deliver coffee that has fueled millions of Americans’ hard work, we are delighted to do our part to support and recognize our troops.”

The Maxwell House paint scheme was made possible through the brand’s partnership with the USO and Kroger’s JTG Daugherty Racing team, a NASCAR sponsor. See the car by tuning into the race Sunday, June 30th at 3 PM ET live on NBCSN or listen via MRN Radio or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

For more information about Maxwell House, visit MaxwellHouseCoffee.com or on Twitter @Maxwell_House, Instagram @OfficialMaxwellHouse, Facebook @MaxwellHouse.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Maxwell House

Maxwell House values hard work and has fueled America’s workforce with dependable, good-tasting coffee for over 125 years. Introduced in 1892 by wholesale grocer Joel Owsley, it was named in honor of the Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, which was its first major customer. The company’s slogan is “Good to the last drop,” which is incorporated into the logo.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing is a thriving NASCAR Cup Series operation owned by husband and wife team Jodi and Tad Geschickter along with Gordon Smith and five-time NBA All-Star and TV/radio personality Brad Daugherty based in Harrisburg, N.C. Since their Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2009, the team has amassed one win, 16 top-five finishes, 55 top-10 finishes and won two pole awards in as many races. Tad and Jodi began their team in 1995 as a NASCAR XFINITY Series team. After multiple wins and over 100 top-10s in the division, it was time to make the move into the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2014, the team celebrated their first victory at the pinnacle of the sport and earned a coveted spot in the Championship Playoffs. In 2017, the team expanded to a two-car operation and today continues to compete in the premier division with both the No. 37 Maxwell House Camaro ZL1 and No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1.