Ryan Newman – Chicago Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Camping World 400 – Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Chicagoland Speedway

· Newman will make his 18th start at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday. In 17 events at the 1.5-mile track, Newman has an average finish of 14.7 with nine top-10 and four top-five finishes along with one win.

· Newman led 67 laps and held off Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson back in 2003 to claim the victory, one of his eight on the season. His other top-five finishes came in 2002 in his debut at the track (fifth), 2012 (fifth) and 2015 (fourth).

· Newman has finished 15th or better in six of the last eight races in Joliet, three of which were top-10 results.

· The 2003 Driver of the Year also has an impressive 11.2 average starting spot with one pole (2002). He sat on the outside pole in 2005 and 2014 and overall has qualified top-10 in seven of 17 starts.

· Newman also has five Xfinity starts at Chicago, two of which he sat on the pole for (2001, 2005). He went on to finish third in 2005 after leading 118 laps.

Scott Graves at Chicagoland Speedway

· Graves will call his fourth MENCS event at Chicago on Sunday. In three prior starts, Graves has one top-10 with all three finishes of 12th or better.

· He led Ricky Stenhouse Jr., to an eighth-place result in 2013 after qualifying fifth. Most recently he finished 11th with Daniel Suarez last season, and 12th in 2017.

· Graves also called five Xfinity Series events at Chicago, four with Chris Buescher and one with Suarez. He finished top-10 four times, with a best finish of fifth in 2015.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Chicago:

“With Chicago being home for Oscar Mayer we’ve pulled out all the stops heading into Chicagoland. We had a lot of fun putting together some fun videos with the Wienermobile that the fans will certainly enjoy. Being from Indiana, going back to Chicago also reminds me a lot of home and it’s a fun race track where we’ve had success at over the years. I can’t wait to get our Oscar Mayer Ford on the track and put on a good show for the home crowd.”

On the Car

As part of a season-long rollout celebrating Oscar Mayer’s quality meat offerings, Newman’s scheme will feature hot dogs in Oscar Mayer’s home race. Beginning today, Oscar Mayer is releasing a series of videos of the Hotdoggers – official drivers of the 27-foot Wienermobile – taking Newman back to school with a lesson on riding shotbun in the iconic hot dog on wheels. Each day leading up to the race a new video will be released on Oscar Mayer’s Facebook and Twitter channels. Fans can follow along to get a peak under the hood of the Wienermobile and the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang.

Oscar Mayer hot dogs are the key to my family’s summers. It’s true that when you start with a better hot dog, you can do no wrong.

Oscar Mayer hot dogs can’t be beat in taste and quality. They’ve removed all those ingredients people don’t want without sacrificing the delicious taste.

Oscar Mayer hot dogs are available in a ton of different varieties to satisfy even the picky eaters in your family, including everything from Beef, Pork, Chicken, and more.

Recapping Sonoma

Newman put together his second-consecutive top-10 run Sunday at Sonoma, crossing the line seventh, tying his best result of the season. Pit road strategy put him in position at the end of stage two to gain track position, and he maintained the spot en route to his fifth top-10 on the year.