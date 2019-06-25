Trident Seafoods’ Louis Kemp Brand Expands Partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Matt Tifft

Louis Kemp Crab Delights Brand Featured on No. 36 Ford for Four Races in 2019

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 25, 2019) – Trident Seafoods, and its Louis Kemp brand will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the No. 36 Ford Mustang team for four races this season. The company’s Louis Kemp Crab Delights brand will serve as the primary sponsor of driver Matt Tifft at Chicagoland Speedway in June, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July, the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway in September, and Kansas Speedway in October.

The company began its partnership with FRM in 2018 for two races, which led to an increased commitment this season. Trident will kick off its racing season with an exciting contest, sending two lucky fans and guest on an all-expense paid trip to the track for the September 29 race in Charlotte. Keep an eye out on the Louis Kemp and Front Row Motorsports social channels for info on how to enter on June 30, 2019.

“We’re excited to return to Front Row Motorsports,” said Mike Campanile, Trident’s senior marketing manager. “Like Louis Kemp, NASCAR has an extremely loyal fanbase and after we experienced that firsthand last year, it only made sense to align ourselves with the team again and Matt Tifft. His story of perseverance and finding success is something our brand can certainly relate to, and we’re looking forward to carrying that message to both new and existing customers.”

“I’m looking forward to having the Louis Kemp brand on our car this season,” said Matt Tifft. “It’s always a win for all parties when we see our partners expanding their involvement year after year. It’s a testament to the platform that our team provides for partners, and I’m glad to be involved.”

The No. 36 Louis Kemp Crab Delights Ford Mustang will hit the track for the first time on Saturday, June 29 for practice and qualifying at Chicagoland Speedway. The “Camping World 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

For more information about Trident Seafoods, visit tridentseafoods.com and louiskemp.com. Follow the company on social media: Facebook at facebook.com/TridentSeafoodsCorporation and facebook.com/louiskempcrabdelights; and on Instagram at @tridentseafoods and @louiskempcrabdelights.



About Louis Kemp

Louis Kemp is a proud member of the Trident Seafoods family of brands. Founded in 1973, Trident Seafoods is a vertically integrated harvester, processor and marketer of seafood from Alaska. The company operates a fleet of more than 40 vessels, including floating processors, catcher-processors, fishing boats and support vessels, and it partners with hundreds of independent fishermen. Trident’s onshore facilities include processing plants in more than a dozen Alaska communities. Additionally, it operates value added facilities in the states of Washington, Minnesota and Georgia. Aligned with its mission to make “fish the food of the future” it is proud to offer the finest sustainable Wild-caught Alaska Seafood to its broad range of customers which include food service distributors, chain restaurants, retailers and club stores. Internationally, Trident has made significant investments in value added operations and sales networks leveraging these global opportunities to return the utmost value to our stakeholders.



About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.