Ty Majeski; Chad Bryant Racing seek third ARCA win of 2019 at Chicagoland Speedway

JOLIET, Ill. – Returning to the seat of the No. 22 Crestliner Ford Fusion for his scheduled penultimate ARCA Menards Series race of the season, Ty Majeski (@TyMajeski) seeks his third win of the season in his fifth start in Thursday night’s Bounty 150 at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway.

Majeski returns to the No. 22 Ford team led by veteran and NASCAR championship crew chief Paul Andrews on the heels of his CBR teammate Corey Heim delivering his career-best fourth place finish this past weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.With momentum beside him,Majeski turns to the Windy City and looks to continue to impress in his limited ARCA return which carries an average finishing position of 2.0.

“I feel really good about heading into Chicago,” said Majeski. “I feel like it is my best 1.5-mile track. It has a ton of character and you’re able to move around and find speed.

“We went for it in my last ARCA race at Michigan International Speedway and were just a corner short of our third win of the year. I think we can go to Chicago this weekend and look to finish what we started there.”

To stay fresh in the seat, Majeski took advantage of his off weekends in ARCA and competed in several Late Model events in the Midwest with similar results.

“Had a good couple of off weekends,” added Majeski. “We raced our Super Late Model three times and came home with two seconds and a win.

“It’s awesome to have a great opportunity to jump in competitive cars when I have a hole in my schedule. I love Super Late Models and I’ll always come back and run them when I can.”

Majeski enters Chicagoland Speedway with plenty of experience on his side at the 1.5-mile intermediate race track. In his two previous ARCA outings, Majeski has earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in 2016 and 2017 respectively – finishing a track best seventh after starting second in 2017 for car owner Briggs Cunningham.

“I have plenty of experience at Chicagoland I’m all hoping that will pay off for us this week,” added Majeski who sits 17thin the championship standings despite only competing in four races.

“Of course the track will have aged a little bit from the last time I’ve been there and the weather conditions will be different racing in the summer compared to the fall, but I know Paul (Andrews, crew chief) is going to bring a good car to the track and it will be up to me to capitalize on it.”

Following Chicagoland, Majeski isn’t scheduled to return to the No. 22 Ford until the season finale at Kansas Speedway in October. Majeski hopes an opportunity will present itself to race more in ARCA with CBR this season, but if not, it’s been a whirlwind season.

“When we started this program together, we all hoped it would go like this,” sounded Majeski. “It’s been a great few races and I think we’ve made the most of them. We still have two more we want to win!

“I think we have proved we are a force to be reckoned with each and every race we enter. We find a way to be in contention to win even if we don’t have the fastest car. That’s just a testament to Paul Andrews and the entire No. 22 team. I can’t wait for Thursday night.”

Majeski, 24, is sharing the No. 22 Ford Fusion ride with newcomer Corey Heim who returns to the No. 22 Ford Fusion in two weeks for the Menards 250 at Elko (Minn.) Speedway on July 13, 2019.

The Bounty 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the 12th of 20 races on the 2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Thurs. June 27 with an hour and a half practice session planned from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 4:35 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 7:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (Central).

