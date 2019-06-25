World’s Largest One Day Mustang Show AM2019 – Hot Lap

AmericanMuscle Mustang Car Show 2019 Recap (Video)

PAOLI, Pa. (June 24th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube series, hosts Justin Dugan and Adam Maqboul recap the sights and sounds from the world’s largest one-day Mustang Show known as AM2019. The 11th annual event attracts Mustang owners from all over to Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA in celebration of America’s favorite pony car.

“The American Muscle Mustang show really is the biggest day of the year for us here at AM and is our day to give back to the community and have a bunch of fun in the process. On top of that working with Make-A-Wish® for the 5th consecutive year is, hands-down, the most rewarding part of it all. Pulling the sheet off Matt’s Coyote Swapped ‘83 Foxbody was a moment I’ll never forget and I’m sure Matt will say the same. We’ve had the pleasure of building some cool cars in the past, but I think this one takes the cake.” –Justin Dugan

From racing to burnouts, dynos to drags, revving competitions to a special Make-A-Wish®-built convertible Foxbody Mustang; AM2019 is America’s unofficial Mustang holiday! Featuring Mustangs of all generations from all over the continent, AM2019 is all about family & friends, laughs & memories, as well as giving back to the community.

Watch it here: www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-carshow-2019.html

