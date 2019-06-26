FedEx Racing Express Facts – Chicago

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Camping World 400

Date/Time: June 30/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Chicagoland 2018 Winner: Kyle Busch

Express Notes:

Sonoma Recap: Extra twists and turns added to the Sonoma Raceway road course didn’t stop Denny Hamlin from earning his seventh top-five finish and his second stage win of the 2019 season. Hamlin finished fifth Sunday after climbing back from outside the top 15 three times. The No. 11 FedEx Ground Toyota started sixth for the 90-lap race at the 12-turn, 2.52-mile course. The circuit included the sweeping downhill corner called “The Carousel” for the first time for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since 1997. The team’s strategy had them pitting later than most of the leaders and caused Hamlin to have to charge back through the field three times without the help of any cautions. But the strategy also led to a stage win, with Hamlin taking the green-and-white checkered flag to end Stage 2.

Darlington Reveal: On Friday, June 21, Denny Hamlin unveiled his paint scheme for Darlington Throwback weekend, honoring NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip. This unveil was timed during Waltrip’s last race as a FOX broadcaster, with the paint scheme scheduled to take to the track at Darlington in September. FedEx offered Hamlin the opportunity to design his own throwback scheme in appreciation for his Daytona 500 win in February. Hamlin had originally chosen two Waltrip paint schemes that were voted on by JGR employees, who ultimately decided to go with the Western Auto replica scheme honoring DW’s final win at Darlington in 1992.

Chicagoland Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be returning to oval racing next weekend with a 400-mile event at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, June 30. With another top-five finish at Sonoma, moving up to sixth in the Cup Series standings, Hamlin and team will be seeking Denny’s second-career win at Chicagoland Speedway and the team’s third win of the 2019 season.

Hamlin Chicagoland Statistics:

Track: Chicagoland Speedway

Races: 13

Wins: 1 (2015)

Poles: 0

Top-5: 3

Top-10: 7

Laps Led: 13

Avg. Start: 15.4

Avg. Finish 14.5

Hamlin Conversation:

Your team is back up to sixth; what must remain consistent for your team to continue moving up in the standings?

“We had a really fast car in Sonoma, and I drove it as hard as I could. It felt good to be back in the top-five, and it’s always good to hear that we’ve moved back up in the standings. Every race is a new opportunity to win and get more points, and we look forward to that challenge week-in and week-out.”

How is your team preparing for the return to an oval track at Chicagoland Speedway?

“We’ve had some success on oval tracks this year, with our wins at Daytona and Texas. But, each week is a different challenge and we have to be prepared for any unexpected obstacles that come our way.”

FedEx Knoxville, TN Location Along for the Ride at Chicagoland Speedway: For the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, the FedEx #11 will feature the letters TYSR on its B-Post to recognize team members for excelling in metrics that earned the location an Ace Audit from the Air Operations Division (AOD) audit group.