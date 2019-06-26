Haley Ready to Take on the Windy City

Justin Haley Notes:

First Career Start at Chicagoland Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Chicagoland Speedway: 11th (Fall 2017)

Best Finish at Chicagoland Speedway: 9th (Fall 2017)

Quotes:

“We’re heading to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend. We’ve got two cars – the No. 10 and No. 11, with teammate, Ross Chastain, who just came off a win. We’ve had really fast mile-and-a-half cars and we had speed at Iowa last race. Hopefully we can catch another Top-5 and maybe go for the win.”

About Kaulig Racing™

