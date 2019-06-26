ISM RACEWAY UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE KYLE BUSCH BOBBLEHEAD FOR 2019 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES SEMIFINAL RACE

Promotional giveaway for first 1,500 fans in the INfield on Sunday, November 10

PHOENIX– In honor of Kyle Busch’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semifinal win at ISM Raceway, the track announced their second annual bobblehead promotional giveaway featuring the driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Limited-edition bobbleheads of the NASCAR superstar will be distributed to the first 1,500 fans that enter the INfield with an INfield wristband when gates open for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semifinal Playoff Race on Sunday, November 10.

“We’re pleased to make an exclusive bobblehead a part of our INfield Experience again this November,” said Julie Giese, President of ISM Raceway. “Kyle Busch has been a frequent visitor to our all-new Gatorade Victory Lane and this is a unique opportunity for Rowdy Nation to get their hands on a bobblehead of their favorite driver.”

In addition to having the chance to take home this commemorative bobblehead, fans that purchase INfield access will get an unparalleled race experience with fan-interactive garages bringing them closer to their favorite teams and drivers than ever before. Fans will also get an up-close-and-personal look at postrace celebrations in Gatorade Victory Lane, as well as exclusive amenities like the Miller Lite Beer Garden and the Portacool Chill Zone.

Adult and Junior price options for tickets and INfield access to the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semifinal Weekend are available for purchase online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

About ISM Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Phoenix hosts two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The 2019 season at ISM Raceway began with the TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on March 8, 9 and 10. The 2019 ISM Raceway schedule is anchored on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semifinal Playoff Weekend after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.