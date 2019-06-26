Ross Chastain – Camping World 225 Race Advance

Camping World 225 | Chicagoland Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Chicagoland: “I’m so proud of this whole team,” said Chastain. “The way we were able to rebound at Gateway is a testament to this whole organization. We’re excited to get back to the track this week and try and put this 45 truck in victory lane again.”

Making the Playoffs: After winning last week at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Chastain accomplished the first of two feats required to be eligible to compete for a championship. Now, Chastain must move into the top-20 in NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) point standings. Entering this weekend’s race, Chastain is currently 38 points outside of the top-20 with five races remaining before the playoffs are set to begin.

Chastain at Chicagoland: Chastain has two NGOTS starts at Chicagoland, with his best finish of 13th coming in 2012.

The Alva, Florida native has six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway, with his best finish of 13th coming last season.

Chastain also has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Chicagoland, coming in 2018.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.