Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Chicagoland

‘The Windy City’ on Deck for Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing heads to the Midwest and the land of deep dish pizza as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) returns to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for action at the 1.5-mile track. Jack Roush has one win all-time at Chicago with 48 overall top-10 finishes.

Chicagoland Speedway

Sunday, June 30 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 133 races at Chicago, earning a total of one win, 24 top-five and 48 top-10 finishes, four poles and 1,111 laps led across the MENCS, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series (NGOTS).

Roush Fenway has started 71 MENCS races at Chicago, recording six top-five finishes, 17 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 18.4 and has led 528 laps.

Roush Fenway has finished in the second position on three separate occasions in the Windy City with former drivers Matt Kenseth (2005 and 2007) and Carl Edwards (2010).

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned Roush Fenway’s first victory at Chicago in the Sept. 2012 NASCAR Xfinity Series event after starting from the third position and leading 22 laps. The victory, Stenhouse’s fifth of the 2012 season, helped catapult the Roush Fenway driver to his second consecutive Xfinity Series championship.

Where They Rank

Coming off the first road course race of the season at Sonoma, Ryan Newman remains in the playoff picture, now 16th ahead of Jimmie Johnson (-1) and Erik Jones (-5). With just 10 races remaining until the playoffs begin, just 17 points separate Newman from 15th as the playoff battle heats up. Teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr., checks in 20th.

Roush Fenway Chicago Wins

2012-2 Stenhouse NXS

By the Numbers at Chicagoland Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

71 0 6 17 1 18311 528 18.3 18.4 27466.5

61 1 17 30 3 11706 583 13.0 13.0 17559

1 0 1 1 0 150 0 10.0 3.0 225

133 1 24 48 4 30167 1111 15.8 15.8 45250.5