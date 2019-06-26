Spencer Davis – Camping World 225 Race Advance

Camping World 225 | Chicagoland Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Spencer Davis

Spencer Davis on Racing at Chicagoland: “I’m really thankful and excited for the opportunity to race with Niece Motorsports this weekend at Chicagoland,” said Davis. “This team has proven that they are a contender this season, so I’m hoping that I can make Mr. Niece and the team proud.”

Davis at Chicagoland: Friday night’s race at Chicagoland Speedway marks Davis’ first start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the track.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will represent Niece Equipment this weekend. Team owner Al Niece is the founder and president of Niece Equipment, headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Niece Equipment, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Capability ranges from 2,000-gallon water trucks to 12,000-gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks offered range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.