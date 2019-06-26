Weekend schedule for Chicagoland

This weekend NASCAR heads to Chicagoland Speedway. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts off the tripleheader on Friday night with the Camping World 225 followed by the Xfinity Series Camping World 300 Saturday afternoon.

The Monster Energy Cup Series Camping World 400 will close out the weekend activities with the Camping World 400, Sunday at 3 p.m. Kyle Busch is the defending race winner.

Busch, along with Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. lead all active drivers with two wins each at the 1.5-mile track. Tony Stewart leads all drivers with three victories, in 2004, 2007 and 2011.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, June 27

2:35 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice – No TV

4:35 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Second Practice – No TV

6:35 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

Friday, June 28

4:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series First Practice – NBCSN

5:05 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

7:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBCSN

9 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Camping World 225 (Stages 35/70/150 Laps = 225 Miles ) – FS1/MRN

Saturday, June 29

11:05 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

12:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBCSN

2 P.M.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/MRN

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Camping World 300 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles) – NBCSN/MRN

6:35 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying – NBCSN/MRN

Sunday, June 30

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 – (Stages 80/160/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles) – NBCSN/MRN

Defending race winners:

Gander Outdoors Truck Series – Brett Moffitt

Xfinity Series – Kyle Larson

Monster Energy Cup Series – Kyle Busch