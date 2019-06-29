Custer dominates at Chicagoland

Cole Custer held off Joey Logano on Saturday’s Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway and captured his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.
Custer led 151 of the 200 laps in route to his sixth career victory.
“At these low grip race tracks it is a little bit of everything and that is a testament to our whole team and everyone at the shop that set up the car. When you go to these low grip race tracks and can be good through a whole run it isn’t easy to do. I want to thank everyone at Haas Automation and Stewart-Haas Racing because we are going to be taking it to ‘em in the summertime.” Custer said in victory lane.
Polesitter Logano finished second, Christopher Bell finished third, Michael Annett fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five.
“We just weren’t quite good enough. Cole and that whole Stewart-Haas team just beat us. They were faster in every department. We just weren’t quite good enough overall. After practice I was able to look at Cole’s times and it was obvious that he was the fastest car.” Logano said.
Bells’ car failed post-race inspection (car was too low) and NASCAR disqualified his third place finish. Bell will receive one point for last place.
The series heads next to Daytona International Speedway on Friday July 5 for the Circle K Firecracker 250.
Xfinity Series Race Number 15
Race Results for the 19th Annual Camping World 300 – Saturday, June 29, 2019
Chicagoland Speedway – Joliet, IL – 1.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|2
|0
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation Ford
|200
|1
|3
|0
|58
|Running
|2
|1
|12
|Joey Logano(i)
|Snap On Ford
|200
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Running
|3
|5
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Rheem Toyota
|200
|3
|2
|0
|51
|Running
|4
|16
|1
|Michael Annett
|Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet
|200
|8
|0
|0
|36
|Running
|5
|6
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Menards/Bali Toyota
|200
|4
|4
|0
|46
|Running
|6
|7
|22
|Austin Cindric
|Discount Tire Ford
|200
|7
|7
|0
|39
|Running
|7
|10
|9
|Noah Gragson #
|MagnaFlow Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Running
|8
|14
|11
|Justin Haley #
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|200
|0
|8
|0
|32
|Running
|9
|3
|10
|Ross Chastain(i)
|Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
|200
|10
|10
|0
|0
|Running
|10
|9
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|KC Motorgroup Chevrolet
|200
|2
|5
|0
|42
|Running
|11
|8
|18
|Riley Herbst(i)
|Monster Energy Toyota
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|12
|15
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek #
|Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Running
|13
|12
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Big Green Egg Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|14
|19
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|17
|8
|Gray Gaulding
|WorldWide Safety Consulting Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Running
|16
|11
|98
|Chase Briscoe #
|Ford Performance Ford
|199
|9
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|17
|21
|81
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota
|199
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|13
|8
|Zane Smith
|Canadamark Diamond/BN3TH Chevrolet
|199
|0
|6
|0
|24
|Running
|19
|22
|28
|Shane Lee
|Titan Mining Rigs Toyota
|199
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Running
|20
|20
|4
|Landon Cassill
|Gerber Collision and Glass Chevrolet
|199
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Running
|21
|25
|7
|Ray Black II
|ISOKERNFrplcs&Chmnys/ScubaLife Chev
|199
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|30
|1
|Stephen Leicht
|Gerber Collision Chevrolet
|199
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Running
|23
|31
|86
|Brandon Brown #
|BMSRaceTeam.com Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Running
|24
|18
|15
|BJ McLeod
|teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet
|196
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|26
|42
|Chad Finchum
|NLBHtng&Clng/Ryn’sCllsnSrvce Toyota
|195
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Running
|26
|35
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet
|195
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Running
|27
|34
|36
|Josh Williams
|Starbrite Star Tron/Simcraft Chevrolet
|195
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Running
|28
|24
|5
|Matt Mills
|J.F. Electric Chevrolet
|195
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Running
|29
|28
|99
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Diamond Gusset Jeans/The Podgoats Toyota
|194
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Running
|30
|37
|78
|Vinnie Miller
|JW Transport Chevrolet
|194
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Running
|31
|33
|90
|Ronnie Bassett Jr
|Bassett Gutters and More Chevrolet
|193
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Running
|32
|29
|74
|Camden Murphy(i)
|RonaldHouseChicago.org Chevrolet
|192
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|33
|4
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet
|127
|6
|9
|0
|11
|Accident
|34
|27
|35
|Joey Gase
|Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network Toyota
|111
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Engine
|35
|32
|66
|Timmy Hill
|OCR Gaz Bar Toyota
|71
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Electrical
|36
|23
|17
|Josh Bilicki
|RWR Chevrolet
|55
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vibration
|37
|36
|52
|David Starr
|Dealer Associates Inc/FLURRY Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Engine
|38
|38
|38
|Jeff Green
|RSS Racing Chevrolet
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Electrical