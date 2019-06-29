Custer dominates at Chicagoland

By
SM Staff
-
Cole Custer celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway. Photo by Simon Scoggins, Speedwaymedia.com

Cole Custer held off Joey Logano on Saturday’s Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway and captured his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Custer led 151 of the 200 laps in route to his sixth career victory.

“At these low grip race tracks it is a little bit of everything and that is a testament to our whole team and everyone at the shop that set up the car. When you go to these low grip race tracks and can be good through a whole run it isn’t easy to do. I want to thank everyone at Haas Automation and Stewart-Haas Racing because we are going to be taking it to ‘em in the summertime.” Custer said in victory lane.

Polesitter Logano finished second, Christopher Bell finished third, Michael Annett fourth and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five.

“We just weren’t quite good enough. Cole and that whole Stewart-Haas team just beat us. They were faster in every department. We just weren’t quite good enough overall. After practice I was able to look at Cole’s times and it was obvious that he was the fastest car.” Logano said.

Bells’ car failed post-race inspection (car was too low) and NASCAR disqualified his third place finish. Bell will receive one point for last place.

The series heads next to Daytona International Speedway on Friday July 5 for the Circle K Firecracker 250.

Xfinity Series Race Number 15
Race Results for the 19th Annual Camping World 300 – Saturday, June 29, 2019
Chicagoland Speedway – Joliet, IL – 1.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 300. Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status
1 2 0 Cole Custer Haas Automation Ford 200 1 3 0 58 Running
2 1 12 Joey Logano(i) Snap On Ford 200 5 1 0 0 Running
3 5 20 Christopher Bell Rheem Toyota 200 3 2 0 51 Running
4 16 1 Michael Annett Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet 200 8 0 0 36 Running
5 6 19 Brandon Jones Menards/Bali Toyota 200 4 4 0 46 Running
6 7 22 Austin Cindric Discount Tire Ford 200 7 7 0 39 Running
7 10 9 Noah Gragson # MagnaFlow Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 30 Running
8 14 11 Justin Haley # LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 200 0 8 0 32 Running
9 3 10 Ross Chastain(i) Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet 200 10 10 0 0 Running
10 9 2 Tyler Reddick KC Motorgroup Chevrolet 200 2 5 0 42 Running
11 8 18 Riley Herbst(i) Monster Energy Toyota 200 0 0 0 0 Running
12 15 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 25 Running
13 12 39 Ryan Sieg Big Green Egg Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 24 Running
14 19 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 23 Running
15 17 8 Gray Gaulding WorldWide Safety Consulting Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 22 Running
16 11 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford Performance Ford 199 9 0 0 23 Running
17 21 81 Jeffrey Earnhardt Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota 199 0 0 0 20 Running
18 13 8 Zane Smith Canadamark Diamond/BN3TH Chevrolet 199 0 6 0 24 Running
19 22 28 Shane Lee Titan Mining Rigs Toyota 199 0 0 0 18 Running
20 20 4 Landon Cassill Gerber Collision and Glass Chevrolet 199 0 0 0 17 Running
21 25 7 Ray Black II ISOKERNFrplcs&Chmnys/ScubaLife Chev 199 0 0 0 16 Running
22 30 1 Stephen Leicht Gerber Collision Chevrolet 199 0 0 0 15 Running
23 31 86 Brandon Brown # BMSRaceTeam.com Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 14 Running
24 18 15 BJ McLeod teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 196 0 0 0 13 Running
25 26 42 Chad Finchum NLBHtng&Clng/Ryn’sCllsnSrvce Toyota 195 0 0 0 12 Running
26 35 0 Garrett Smithley teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 195 0 0 0 11 Running
27 34 36 Josh Williams Starbrite Star Tron/Simcraft Chevrolet 195 0 0 0 10 Running
28 24 5 Matt Mills J.F. Electric Chevrolet 195 0 0 0 9 Running
29 28 99 Tommy Joe Martins Diamond Gusset Jeans/The Podgoats Toyota 194 0 0 0 8 Running
30 37 78 Vinnie Miller JW Transport Chevrolet 194 0 0 0 7 Running
31 33 90 Ronnie Bassett Jr Bassett Gutters and More Chevrolet 193 0 0 0 6 Running
32 29 74 Camden Murphy(i) RonaldHouseChicago.org Chevrolet 192 0 0 0 0 Running
33 4 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet 127 6 9 0 11 Accident
34 27 35 Joey Gase Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network Toyota 111 0 0 0 3 Engine
35 32 66 Timmy Hill OCR Gaz Bar Toyota 71 0 0 0 2 Electrical
36 23 17 Josh Bilicki RWR Chevrolet 55 0 0 0 1 Vibration
37 36 52 David Starr Dealer Associates Inc/FLURRY Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 1 Engine
38 38 38 Jeff Green RSS Racing Chevrolet 11 0 0 0 1 Electrical

