Ford Performance NASCAR: Harvick Leads Ford Cup Qualifying Effort at Chicago

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Camping World 40 Cup Series Qualifying Results/Quotes

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

2nd – Kevin Harvick

6th – Clint Bowyer

7th – Michael McDowell

10th – Ryan Blaney

12th – Brad Keselowski

15th – Aric Almirola

16th – Ryan Newman

19th – Joey Logano

22nd – Matt Tifft

24th – David Ragan

25th – Paul Menard

26th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29th – Daniel Suarez

31st – Corey LaJoie

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford Mustang — Qualified 2nd

“I feel good about our car. We had two good practices today and this is the same car we had at Kansas and ran really well there, we just had some bum luck at the end of the race with that tear-off getting on the front of the car and having to pit. This is an interesting race track because you can run from the bottom to the top and our car was very versatile. It goes through the bumps well. I felt good about it today, it just has to transfer to tomorrow.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang — Qualified 7th

“It was a good lap. We have been good all weekend really. It is a fast day with back-to-back practices and qualifying and the impound procedure you never quite know where you will stack up. I feel like we were competitive in race trim and that was probably a little quicker than we thought we would be in Q trim. Hopefully that is a good sign for things tomorrow. I am really proud of everyone at Front Row. This is the same car we had at the All-Star race and we felt really good about our speed there. I feel like that is a good direction for us. It is a good spot. We have a strong Ford Mustang and that always helps to have Roush Yates power. That really helps in this qualifying format. Now we just have to go have a good race.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 BodyArmor Ford Mustang — Qualified 10th

“You just hope your car drives smooth, especially with this qualifying format with it being a two-day show. I feel like you are set with your stuff tomorrow with what you have today. It isn’t like you can go trim your car out for qualifying and then go put grip in it. We focus more toward the race, we always seem to. At the mile-and-a-half’s it has benefitted us more than it has hurt us, which I have always been a fan of. I felt I drove pretty decent. Got a little loose over the tunnel in three and four. Overall, not bad. We will try to get it rolling tomorrow.”