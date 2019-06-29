RCR Post Race Report – Chicagoland 300

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 KCMG Team Battle Through Balance Issues to 10th-Place Finish

Finish: 10th

Start: 9th

Points: 1st

“We could never quite get the balance of our No. 2 KCMG Chevrolet Camaro to where we wanted to to be at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend until the very end of the race. We had the speed to contend, we just couldn’t get the handling to be where I needed it to be to run the lines I wanted to. Our car started to handle the best it did all race towards the end of the day. It just needed to be a little bit tighter to run the top lane. Unfortunately, with about 15 laps to go it suddenly felt like something was wrong with our Camaro. It didn’t feel like a loose wheel but more like something was coming apart. I had to slow down the pace we were running to keep it out on the track and not end up wrecking. We luckily had enough of a cushion to stay in the top 10 though the checkered flag. We’ll go back and study what went wrong and regroup at Daytona. A big thanks to all the KCMG guests that we had at the track today.”-Tyler Reddick