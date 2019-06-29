TEAM CHEVY AT CHICAGO: Chase Elliott Press Conf Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

CAMPING WORLD 400

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 29, 2019

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW UNIVAR SOLUTIONS CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Winner:

THE WAY THE DAY STARTED, DID YOU EVEN THINK THE POLE WAS A POSSIBILITY?

“Well, I felt like if we kept working on it; we had a good meeting between the No. 8 (Daniel Hemric) between first and second practice and kind of had a good idea of what we wanted to make changes on. We were able to make them and the car was fast. So, I’m really proud of these guys. This is our third pole this year. We just need to translate it to the race. We’ve had some really bad weeks. Four bad weeks of getting wrecked and random stuff happening. We need a good run and this is a great way to start it. I know no pole sitter has won this race, that’s bad. But, hopefully we can change that this weekend.”

WHAT’S THE BALANCE OF WANTING SPEED BUT ALSO HAVING TO HAVE DRIVABILITY IN THE RACE?

“Truthfully, from what (Danny) Stockman (crew chief) is saying, we’re not trimmed out. So, I feel good about it. I feel like we have a car that’s drivable. It ran good. We were 11th on average, so I could stay on the throttle quite a bit. I think we just made some good adjustments and got all out of our car that we could.”

