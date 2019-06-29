TEAM CHEVY AT CHICAGOLAND: Austin Dillon Pole Winning Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

CAMPING WORLD 400

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT

JUNE 29, 2019

AUSTIN DILLON PUTS CAMARO Z1 ON THE POLE AT CHICAGOLAND

JOLIET, IL (June 29, 2019) – Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Dow Univar Solutions Camaro ZL1 secured the top position in qualifying for the Camping World 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Chicagoland Speedway, with a fast lap of 30.636 seconds, 176.263 mph. It was the third consecutive pole of the season for Dillon, his first at the 1.5mile track, and sixth of his MENCS career.

Dillon’s feat also marks the tenth pole of the 2019 season for the Camaro ZL1, the 8th pole for Chevrolet at Chicagoland, and 709th pole for Team Chevy in NASCAR’s premier series.

Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate, Daniel Hemric, qualified third in his Liberty National Camaro ZL1. Seven-time MENCS champion, Jimmie Johnson, was fourth in his No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 and Kurt Busch, behind the wheel of the No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1, qualified fifth to give Team Chevy four in the top five starting order.

Rounding out the top five qualifiers was Kevin Harvick (Ford).

NBCSN will telecast the Camping World 400 live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 30. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW UNIVAR SOLUTIONS CAMARO ZL1 PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT:

IS THIS ABOUT WHAT YOU EXPECTED FOR TODAY?

“Yeah, you don’t usually see a guy that was 21st and 25th in both practice sessions jump up to the pole but I actually felt really confident in our car in the second practice. We just, when we put on our stickers we had our car too low. We were hitting the track. So our speed wasn’t there because of that. You can’t see that. I felt confident that our car was good and driving good. We just needed to get off the track and we did and we went really fast. It was a good lap. I looked at SMT and I kind of beat everybody off Turn 2 and it carried down the backstretch. That was a good part of the corner for us.”

DANIEL HEMRIC IS STARTING THIRD. WITH CHICAGOLAND HAVING GUYS JUMP DOWN TO THE APRON, HOW IMPORTANT WILL IT BE HAVING HIM THERE?

“Yeah, it will be good having a teammate there. Hopefully we can work good together. We actually played some doubles ping-pong this week and I feel like our teammate bond got even closer than what it was because we kicked some tail in double ping-pong. If anybody wants a shot at him, Rick and I in some ping-pong, come get it.”

WHO DID YOU PLAY AGAINST?

“We played against Brett Moffitt and Austin Payton which is Denny’s (Hamlin) manager. You can ask Moffitt next time you see him. It wasn’t much of a match.”

THIS YEAR, BEING THE POLE SITTER HASN’T MEANT BEING GREAT IN THE RACE. DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA HOW YOU WILL BE TOMORROW?

“I was sitting in the trailer talking to Danny and we feel pretty confident. We were 11th on average. Long run speed is what we were good at. We didn’t think we had that kind of a lap in it. We didn’t know what we were going to qualify at. We were 24th and 21st in practice on speed. I think we made really good adjustments. That is kind of relative because Harvick has qualified on pole a couple places and led a lot of laps. He didn’t get the win but he has been the fastest car. Kansas I think. There have been some places the pole guy has had a shot to win. I know history wise the pole sitter has never won here, that is what they were saying. I have a fast car either way. I am happy. We will make the right adjustments tomorrow and put ourselves in a good position. We have a great pit stall. I didn’t feel like we were out to lunch if you are asking that question. We had good long run speed and pretty good grip.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.