TEAM CHEVY AT CHICAGOLAND: Post-Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

CAMPING WORLD 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JUNE 29, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Austin Dillon, No. 3 DOW Univar Solutions Camaro ZL1

3rd Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Liberty National Camaro ZL1

4th Jimmie Johnson, No. 38 Ally Camaro ZL1

5th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Global Poker Camaro ZL1

8th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

2nd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

3rd Daniel Hemric (Chevrolet)

4th Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

5th Kurt Busch (Chevrolet)

NBCSN will telecast the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, June 30. Live coverage can also be found on NBCSN Sports Gold, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 LIBERTY NATIONAL CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 3rd

“Everybody is obviously running wide open. It’s trying to get your car where you can physically steer the car around the white line, but you’re steering the car and you’re obviously scrubbing speed. You’re trying to fight both edges of that double-edged sword. Our Liberty National ZL1 kind of steered itself rather really nice. I think every driver in the field feels that way, enjoying running on the older surfaces. We all enjoy coming to these places where you can try to find little advantages throughout the weekend, practices and qualifying to try to dial in your car to have some versatility to it. If you can do that and maintain grip, it gives you more opportunities to move. I’m a big fan of this place and a big fan of all of the tracks like this. I’m excited about our speed there in our Camaro ZL1 and hopefully it’s a sign of what’s to come in the race.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 4th

“We ended up somewhere around fourth in first practice. In second practice, I was really happy with the car and stayed on track to make a long run. It felt sporty on five, ten, fifteen, twenty lap averages. I think we have a shot to be able to run a competitive race tomorrow. I feel good about it.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

THOUGHTS ON HIS RUN:

“I don’t know why we slowed down like we did. We went a little over a tenth faster than that in practice, so I’m pretty bummed about that. I thought we would be a little better than that. I thought we would go faster when the race track cooled down, but I don’t know. It is what it is. We’ll start wherever that ends up putting us. It was easily wide open, nothing too spectacular. We were good, just a little off. Track position is going to be important, which is why I’m a little disappointed in where we qualified. I think we’ll have a couple of laps to get passing done on fresh tires and then it’s going to be really hard to make it happen. My pit crew is probably the best on pit road, so that’s good. We had a really good race car; it’s just clean air is key here. Hopefully we’ll get some of that.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 11th

HOW DID YOU FEEL GOING INTO TOMORROW’S RACE?

“It was good. The guys have done a good job today and worked really hard to change it out. I think we will be in good shape tomorrow. I think with this package, it will be a lot quicker to get through the field. I don’t think track position will be a huge deal starting in the back. I look forward to it.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 MAXWELL HOUSE – USO CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 28th

HOW DID YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR QUALIFYING RUN AND WHAT DO YOU EXPECT TO SEE IN TOMORROW’S RACE?

“It was it has been for us this year. We didn’t have a lot of speed in qualifying, but our Maxwell House – USO Camaro should be pretty good for the race. It has something that has been our strong suit and we have some drivability in it. We are hoping that it’s the same thing we have going on for tomorrow.”

