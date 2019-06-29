Toyota Racing Chicago NXS Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Chicagoland Speedway

Race 15 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

June 29, 2019

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Cole Custer*

2nd, Joey Logano*

3rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

4th, Michael Annett*

5th, BRANDON JONES

11th, RILEY HERBST

17th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

19th, SHANE LEE

25th, CHAD FINCHUM

29th, TOMMY JOE MARTINS

34th, JOEY GASE

35th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

· Christopher Bell was the highest-finishing Supra driver, as he finished third for his ninth top-five finish of the season.

· Brandon Jones scored his second top-five finish of the weekend after finishing fifth. Jones finished runner-up in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event on Friday.

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What did you need more of to get the win today?

“I don’t really know. Our Supra was really good and really balanced. It was a little it tight early and loose late. Drove really good and really the motto of our weekend. I felt really good yesterday in practice. We were just lacking a little bit on the 00 (Cole Custer). They’ve been the class of the field at Homestead the last couple years and they were really good here at Chicago too. We know we have to go back and work on it a little bit. Really proud of all of our guys on this Rheem Supra. They’ve been working hard. We’re close. We have a good group of guys here in the Xfinity Series and we’re all pretty tough.”

Did you learn anything today to make you more confident to run the higher groove at other tracks?

“I survived 200 (laps) of them on the top. That was a big thing, just building confidence up to run up there without hitting the wall.”

Did the track change much during the race?

“It was pretty consistent. Once it rubbers up, it stays the same.”

Were you able to make a lot of adjustments to the car during the race?

“We didn’t really try a bunch just because my car was really good and we were really close on balance. We knew a couple things we could do to fire off speed and I feel like our long run kind of matched the 00 (Cole Custer), he just was a lot faster than us to take off. We’re close, we just need a little bit more.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Bali Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

You guys had an up-and-down day. How did you get back into the top-five?

“It’s tough. It’s on me. You can’t speed on pit road if you are going to try to win one of these races. There was two really good guys all day in the race, but I kind of thought we were third-place all race long. All-in-all, this is where we need to be. We had great stages. Great points day – it’s what we need to do to get back into this thing.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

How was the race today?

“Good learning day for sure. Wish we could have got a top-10 or even a top-five if the cautions would have fallen our way. We just took what was given to us and got the wave around. Then we were able to get back to 11th by the end.”