Toyota Racing Chicago NXS Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Chicagoland Speedway
Race 15 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps
June 29, 2019
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Cole Custer*
2nd, Joey Logano*
3rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL
4th, Michael Annett*
5th, BRANDON JONES
11th, RILEY HERBST
17th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT
19th, SHANE LEE
25th, CHAD FINCHUM
29th, TOMMY JOE MARTINS
34th, JOEY GASE
35th, TIMMY HILL
*non-Toyota driver
· Christopher Bell was the highest-finishing Supra driver, as he finished third for his ninth top-five finish of the season.
· Brandon Jones scored his second top-five finish of the weekend after finishing fifth. Jones finished runner-up in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event on Friday.
TOYOTA QUOTES
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 3rd
What did you need more of to get the win today?
“I don’t really know. Our Supra was really good and really balanced. It was a little it tight early and loose late. Drove really good and really the motto of our weekend. I felt really good yesterday in practice. We were just lacking a little bit on the 00 (Cole Custer). They’ve been the class of the field at Homestead the last couple years and they were really good here at Chicago too. We know we have to go back and work on it a little bit. Really proud of all of our guys on this Rheem Supra. They’ve been working hard. We’re close. We have a good group of guys here in the Xfinity Series and we’re all pretty tough.”
Did you learn anything today to make you more confident to run the higher groove at other tracks?
“I survived 200 (laps) of them on the top. That was a big thing, just building confidence up to run up there without hitting the wall.”
Did the track change much during the race?
“It was pretty consistent. Once it rubbers up, it stays the same.”
Were you able to make a lot of adjustments to the car during the race?
“We didn’t really try a bunch just because my car was really good and we were really close on balance. We knew a couple things we could do to fire off speed and I feel like our long run kind of matched the 00 (Cole Custer), he just was a lot faster than us to take off. We’re close, we just need a little bit more.”
BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Bali Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 5th
You guys had an up-and-down day. How did you get back into the top-five?
“It’s tough. It’s on me. You can’t speed on pit road if you are going to try to win one of these races. There was two really good guys all day in the race, but I kind of thought we were third-place all race long. All-in-all, this is where we need to be. We had great stages. Great points day – it’s what we need to do to get back into this thing.”
RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 11th
How was the race today?
“Good learning day for sure. Wish we could have got a top-10 or even a top-five if the cautions would have fallen our way. We just took what was given to us and got the wave around. Then we were able to get back to 11th by the end.”