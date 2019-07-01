Dover International Speedway offers special $50 Flash Sale to celebrate anniversary of first race on July 6, 1969

DOVER, Del. (July 1, 2019) – Dover International Speedway’s 50th Anniversary celebration reaches a milestone this week on Saturday, July 6, exactly 50 years since the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the world’s fastest one-mile oval took the green flag.

In recognition of this important date, the Monster Mile is pleased to announce a special $50 offer in honor of our 50th birthday as we prepare for our Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. Children 12 and under cost $35.

As part of our birthday week celebration, Dover International Speedway is offering a $50 Flash Sale for Sunday, Oct. 6, featuring one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race ticket, a FanVision and a Trackside Access pass. The offer is available today through Saturday, July 6, the 50-year anniversary of the “Mason-Dixon 300” NASCAR Cup Series race, the Monster Mile’s first event, which NASCAR legend Richard Petty won by six laps.

Call or text “50” to (302) 883-6628 to order and learn more about the $50 Flash Sale for the Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, the fourth race of NASCAR’s 10-race postseason schedule, the first race in the Round of 12, and also the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be just the 10th track in the United States to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

“As our 50th anniversary celebration continues, we’re excited to be able to offer NASCAR’s best fans the most value for their hard-earned dollars,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian. “We mark a half-century of racing at the Monster Mile this week, and we wanted to spread that excitement to our fans as we prepare for our 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in October.”

Also this week, our neighbors at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino will be providing a free fireworks show on Friday, July 5 in celebration of Independence Day. Going off at approximately 8:30 p.m., guests can access the property through the main entrance of U.S. 13, and park in regular casino lots. There will be a special marked area in the grass between Dover Downs and the Dover Mall for lawn seating. The rain date is Saturday, July 6.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the K&N Pro Series East season finale on Friday, Oct. 4.

The $50 Flash Sale is just part of Dover’s planned events and celebrations during the Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend. In addition to the special gold Monster trophies given to the race winners, fans can also enjoy free Micro Wrestling Federation matches (Saturday and Sunday), a Winston Cup Mobile Museum display (all weekend) and much more in our FanZone. Additional events will be announced as race weekend approaches.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events and 50th Anniversary activities, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.