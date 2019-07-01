FRM Post-Race Report: Chicagoland

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Started: 7th | Finished: 20th

“We had a top-20 run today. Obviously, we wanted a little more, but I’m really proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. My Love’s Travel Stops Ford was fast! Although we had a few little mishaps where we lost a bit of track position, we got it dialed in at the end and had a fast car, so it was a good day. Earning some stage points was fun, too. Now it’s off to Daytona where we try to build off of our P5 finish in the 500.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Louis Kemp Crab Delights Ford Mustang

Started: 22nd | Finished: 29th

“A frustrating day for our No. 36 Louis Kemp Crab Delights Ford. We battled a tight racecar all weekend and throughout the race. We kept making adjustments during all of our pit stops but just couldn’t seem to get the car set up to where we needed it to be. We’ll regroup at the shop this week and get ready to come out swinging at Daytona.”

David Ragan

No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford Mustang

Started: 24th | Finished: 23rd

“It was a hard fought day. I felt like our Shriners Hospitals for Children team did a good job at getting our car better. The best run of the race was the last run. We were just way too tight after the rain came and all of the rubber washed off. We still learned a lot on our mile-and-a-half car, so we’ll look at what we did well and what we did bad and try to improve on things for next time.”