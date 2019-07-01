Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Tornado/Powr-Flite to Team

Leading Floor Care Brands Partner with McDowell, Ragan

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 1, 2019) – Tornado and Powr-Flite, part of the Tacony Corporation family of brands and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, will team up with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and two of its drivers through 2020, officials announced today. Powr-Flite will serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 38 Ford Mustang driven by David Ragan at Texas Motor Speedway in March 2020. Tornado will be an associate sponsor on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford for the same race. Tacony will also become the Official Cleaning Partner of Front Row Motorsports.

Known for its innovative history and world-class equipment, Tornado has been a recognized leader in commercial cleaning since 1927. In an industry that is always looking for greater productivity and better value, Tornado’s vacuums, scrubbers, and other floor care products have stood the test of time.

Powr-Flite has been a leader in the commercial floor care industry for over 50 years. Founded in 1967 as a vacuum cleaner parts distributor, the organization’s rapid growth and aggressive nature became its trademark. Powr-Flite manufactures and distributes a core line of durable, value-priced floor care equipment to end-customers and through a national dealer network.

“Building family-centric relationships is one of Tacony’s core values, so teaming up with David Ragan and Michael McDowell felt like a perfect opportunity,” said Zack Smith, Director of Marketing for Tacony Corporation. “Both drivers strongly value their family relationships and we are excited to work together to bring awareness of our brands to NASCAR fans around the country.”

“It’s great to have Powr-Flite and Tornado on board with the team,” said both drivers in a combined statement. “Having the best cleaning equipment at the shop and on the road is essential to our operation. We’re excited to have this new partnership and we’re looking forward to representing them on the cars in their hometown of Fort Worth next spring.”

For more information about Tornado, visit TornadoVac.com and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/TornadoIndustries. To learn more about Powr-Flite, visit Powr-Flite.com and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/PowrFlite.

About Tacony Corporation

Founded in 1946, Tacony Corporation is a privately held manufacturing and distribution company that provides your world with better solutions for sewing, cleaning and home. With more than 550 associates in 12 offices around the world under the leadership of CEO Kristi Tacony Humes, Tacony’s mission is to create long-lasting relationships that are based on trust and feel like family. For more information, visit www.tacony.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.