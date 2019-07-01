Newman Finishes 17th at Chicagoland

JOLIET, Ill. (June 30, 2019) — In a rain-delayed 400-mile race Sunday afternoon at Chicagoland Speedway, Ryan Newman crossed the stripe 17th in his Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang.

Prior to the green dropping on Sunday, Newman concluded final practice in fifth before qualifying his No. 6 machine 16th. When the green was displayed on Sunday, it would last only 10 laps before severe thunderstorms moved into the area forcing a delay of more than three hours.

Once the weather moved through and the caution flag was re-displayed, Newman brought his Ford down pit road for four fresh tires and fuel. He took the long-awaited restart at lap 16 in the 18th position. Over the course of the remaining laps in the opening 80-lap stage, Newman stayed out on fuel strategy as some of the lead cars began to pit. Just as he took over the point position, Newman reported he was out of fuel with three to go forcing him to bring his Oscar Mayer Ford to pit road for a pit stop. While on pit road, the caution flag was displayed as Newman ended the stage 15th.

After more adjustments during the stage break, Newman lined back up 18th for the second 80-lap segment reporting he was throttle sensitive. The yellow came back out at lap 103 as he again pitted for service, before restarting 15th at lap 108. The remainder of the stage ran caution-free, slotting Newman 17th at lap 160.

The 2008 Daytona 500 Champion rolled off 18th for the final stage and got up to 13th on a restart before finishing 17th in his No. 6 Ford in the backyard of Oscar Mayer and Kraft Heinz.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to the track next weekend at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night on NBC. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.