RCR Post Race Report – Chicagoland 400

Austin Dillon Tops Off Third Pole Award Of 2019 With Strong Finish In The Dow Univar Solutions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 At Chicagoland Speedway

Finish: 10th

Start: 1st

Points: 21st

“This is what we needed. It feels good to earn our third pole award of 2019 and cap that off with a solid run in the Dow Univar Solutions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We led laps today and were fast enough to run in the top five, we just lost track position and it’s so hard to recover from that. The outside on restarts was awful, and that’s where we got stuck for several key restarts in the middle of the race. It was a freight train on the bottom. It was just wild. It was crazy to see how to gain momentum. We had a really good car on the long runs and used that to our advantage to gain some track position at the end. We’ll build off of this. Our cars are fast, and we have a pole and a top ten finish because of it, so that’s a good start to where we need to head.” -Austin Dillon

Daniel Hemric and RCR’s No. 8 Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Recover From Pit Road Penalty To Earn 19th-Place Finish at Chicagoland Speedway

Finish: 19th

Start: 3rd

Points:24th

“It was a battle all day at Chicagoland Speedway but this No. 8 Liberty National Chevrolet Team was up to the challenge. At the start of the race, we battled a really evil Chevrolet. The ride quality was rough and we struggled over the bumps and lost a lot of track position. We made numerous adjustments to improve handling, and Luke Lambert’s changes definitely helped. Unfortunately, we were penalized for an uncontrolled tire and that put us multiple laps down. I was proud that we were able to dig ourselves out of that hole and get all three laps back. We were trending in the right direction but a long green flag run at the end of the race hurt our ability to stop and re-rack with the rest of the field. That’s the way it goes. It was a tough day for everyone on this team but we never quit. I have to thank all of the fans that stuck with us through that wild weather today. It just goes to show why NASCAR fans are the best in sports.”-Daniel Hemric