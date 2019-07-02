Allmendinger Back Behind the Wheel for First Race with Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger Notes:

First-Career Start at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Daytona International Speedway: 4th (Summer 2017 & Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway: 7th (Spring 2018)

Quote:

“What’s up, everyone. AJ Allmendinger. I’m back. Feels like forever. (I’ll) be back with Kaulig Racing for the first time, doing a superspeedway race in the Xfinity Series. Fast race cars. Justin Haley and Ross Chastain have already shown that this year on superspeedways. So, little nervous to be back and be able to experience this team firsthand. I’m going to have the 33rd Fighter Wing on the windshield – pumped about that. So be ready. Daytona International Speedway. (I’m) coming to bring a victory back home to this race team and if not, like my dad taught me, ‘either win or be the show.’ So, we’re going to win or crash some stuff. I’m ready though. Let’s do this!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th(2017) and 12th(2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.