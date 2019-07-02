Digital Ally Inc. Named Primary Sponsor for John Hunter Nemechek In Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Events

STATESVILLE N.C. (July 2nd, 2019) –Today GMS Racing announced that Digital Ally Inc., a company which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, will sponsor John Hunter Nemechek in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on July 5th and at Watkins Glen International (WGI) on August 3rd.

Nemechek has one Xfinity Series start at DIS with GMS Racing in the 2019 season opener back in February and collected a top-10 finish after finishing eighth. The Mooresville, N.C. native will make his first NXS start at Watkins Glen in the Zippo 200.

“I am really excited to have Digital Ally on board the No. 23 at both Daytona and Watkins Glen,” said Nemechek. “They are a great organization and to represent their brand on the track is an honor. We will do all we can to try and park the No. 23 Digital Ally Chevrolet in Victory Lane.”

“Digital Ally is extremely excited to sponsor John Hunter’s No. 23 Chevrolet at Daytona and Watkins Glen,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “John Hunter is one of the best young, up and coming stars in the Xfinity Series and we are confident he will continue his success in the No. 23 Digital Ally Chevrolet.”

The No. 23 Digital Ally Chevrolet will take track for the first time this weekend at Daytona International Speedway in the Circle K Firecracker 250 on July 5th at 7:30pm ET aired on NBCSN and MRN. The Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen will take place on August 3rd at 3:00pm ET aired on NBC and MRN.

ABOUT DIGITAL ALLY INC.

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.