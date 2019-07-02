Matt Tifft Rides into Daytona with Ron Jon Surf Shop

Popular Beach Store Celebrating its 60th Anniversary with No. 36 Ford

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 2, 2019) – Ron Jon Surf Shop, the iconic surfer style retailer, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Matt Tifft for the “Coke Zero Sugar 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on July 6. Ron Jon Surf Shop is celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary in 2019.

Ron Jon Surf Shop is known for offering the surf, beach and active lifestyle to visitors from around the world. Ron Jon Surf Shop currently operates stores throughout Florida and in other locations along the eastern seaboard including Ocean City, Md., Orange Beach, Ala., two locations in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and its original location in Ship Bottom, N.J. Ron Jon Surf Shop carries all of the beach essentials needed to have fun in the sun and features a wide assortment of surfwear, swimwear, sunglasses, hats, footwear and many other items perfectly suited for the casual beach lifestyle.

“NASCAR fans obviously like spending a lot of time outdoors,” said Heather Lewis, Marketing Director of Ron Jon Surf Shop. “There’s a natural correlation between their core fans and our customers. We’re excited to team up with Matt Tifft once again and help carry our message and values to a broader audience.”

“It’s so great to have Ron Jon Surf Shop on the car at Daytona,” said Tifft. “If you grew up going to beaches on the east coast, they’re a brand you instantly recognize. To have them with us, celebrating their 60th anniversary is a huge honor and I can’t wait to turn heads on track with this car.”

The No. 36 Ron Jon Surf Shop Ford Mustang will make its debut at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, July 4 for practice. Matt Tifft will visit the Cocoa Beach store (4151 N. Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL) on Friday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The “Coke Zero Sugar 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and MRN.

For more information about Ron Jon Surf Shop, visit RonJonSurfShop.com and follow them on social media: Facebook at Facebook.com/RonJons; Twitter at @RonJons and Instagram at @ronjonofficial.

About Ron Jon Surf Shop

Ron Jon Surf Shop was founded in 1959 on the New Jersey shore out of an appreciation for the sport of surfing. Two years later, “The Original” Ron Jon Surf Shop opened in Long Beach Island, N.J. The lifestyle-apparel and board-sports-equipment retailer has since opened stores in Cocoa Beach, Orlando, Fort Myers, Key West, Panama City Beach, Pensacola Beach, Clearwater Beach, Fla., as well as in Ocean City, Md., Orange Beach, Ala. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. The flagship store in Cocoa Beach is the world’s largest surf shop. It operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. www.RonJonSurfShop.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunity, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.