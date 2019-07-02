Pit Viper Sunglasses Primary Sponsor for Vinnie Miller and the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports NXS Car for the Firecracker 250

‘USAF Staff Sergeant Owen Wright to be honored as part of NASCAR Salutes on Miller’s car’

Mooresville, NC (July 2, 2019) Pit Viper Sunglasses will return as the primary sponsor for Vinnie Miller and the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series car for the running of the Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.

The Utah based company was the primary sponsor on the No. 78 at Talladega Superspeedway and will return for the Friday, July 5th race on the 2.5-mile Superspeedway.

As part of NASCAR Salutes, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Owen Wright, Avionics Journeyman at Barksdale AFB in LA will be on Miller’s NASCAR Xfinity Series car for the Firecracker 250. USAF Staff Sergeant Wright is a childhood friend of Miller’s from Ortonville, MI. and is tasked with maintaining the mission capability of Barksdale’s fleet of B-52 Nuclear Bombers.

“I’m so excited to go back to Daytona with Pit Viper Sunglasses on the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports car this weekend,” Vinnie Miller said. “Chuck (Mumford) and I are so pumped to see all these people starting to wear their really cool shades. I love that my friend Owen Wright will be on the car as part of the NASCAR Salutes program. We plan on being full turbo this weekend in Daytona and hope to have a good showing for Pit Viper, Owen Wright and BJ McLeod Motorsports.”

Miller has three previous starts on the high banked Daytona International Speedway, posting a best finish of 19th in the July 2018 event.

“I like going to Daytona in the summer,” Miller continued. “It’s like a mini vacation mid season. The opportunity to race on the historic superspeedway is something I’ve dreamed about since being a little boy. I know the guys on the No. 78 team have been working hard to get the car ready for this weekend and I really hope to improve my top-20 finish from last year.”

The Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to begin Friday, July 5 at 7:30pm.

For more information on Vinnie Miller and BJ McLeod Motorsports visit www.vinniemillerracing.com/ www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com