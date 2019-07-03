GMS Racing NXS Daytona Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Digital Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Daytona Xfinity Stats

One start and one top-10

Daytona Truck Stats

Three starts, one top-five, one top-10’s

2019 Season Stats

15 starts, 2 top-five’s and 10 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 211 this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. This chassis has been ran twice this season by Nemechek at Daytona International Speedway in February (start: 14th/finish: 8th) and at Talladega Superspeedway (start: 15th/finish: 6th)

– Nemechek is currently third in Sunoco Rookie of the Year points, 3 points behind Noah Gragson in second place.

Quotes:

“I can’t wait to get back to Daytona this weekend. We ran alright there in February but needed to have a little more speed, so Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the GMS Racing guys have been working hard back at the shop to try and improve. We will be carrying the 660TH AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE SQ name on our windshield and it is an honor to represent their unit. Hopefully we can end up in Victory Lane for them and our new partner, Digital Ally.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

SOCIAL MEDIA

