Long John Silver’s Returns to the No. 34 Ford Mustang at Daytona and Ragan Reminds Fans to Sign Up for Exploria Resorts Contest

Michael McDowell on Daytona

16 Starts | 2 Top-5 | 6 Top-10

Best Finish: 5th

David Ragan on Daytona

25 Starts

1 Win | 3 Top-5 | 5 Top-10

“Daytona has been good to us in the past. It’s a great opportunity for all of our Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustangs to finish well and compete for the win. I’m confident that we can make the right moves throughout the race to set ourselves up to be in contention at the end.“We’ll have Exploria Resorts with us as an Associate Sponsor this weekend. Keep checking our social media sites, as we’re giving away a chance for two people to join us in Daytona in February next year and stay at their Grand Seas by Exploria Resorts location.”



Daytona International Speedway

(Daytona Beach, FL)

Saturday, July 6

7:30 p.m. ET NBC, MRNQualifying

Friday, July 5

“We had a really strong run in the Daytona 500 this year and I’m really looking forward to getting back to Daytona. I’ve been so close to winning at this track, Front Row Motorsports has always showed up strong here, and I have a lot of confidence in our group right now. I feel we can contend Saturday night if we’re in position at the end.“What’s really cool, is bringing back the Long John Silver’s colors to the No. 34 Ford Mustang. It’s always a favorite sponsor of the FRM fans and we’ve got a fresh looking scheme this time. Long John Silver’s and their “Fish Yeah” campaign is all about getting people excited about the Long John Silver’s menu- both their traditional items and their grilled options, too. So, it’s just a cool weekend with a lot happening.”