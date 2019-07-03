Weekend schedule for Daytona-2

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series head to Daytona International Speedway this weekend. Saturday will mark the end of an era as next year’s event will be moved from its traditional Independence Day date to Aug. 29 where it will host the regular season finale.

Kyle Larson is the Xfinity Series defending race winner and Erik Jones returns to defend his 2018 Cup Series win. Joey Logano is the current points leader heading into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with 677 points followed by Kyle Busch in second, 18 points behind. Busch also has the highest average driver rating at Daytona of 91.2.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, July 4

1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series first practice – NBCSN

2:05 p.m. – 2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice – NBCSN/MRN

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series final practice – NBCSN

4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice – NBCSN/MRN

Friday, July 5

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – NBCSN

5:05: Cup Series qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – NBCSN/MRN

7:30: Circle K Firecracker 250 Xfinity Series race (Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 250 miles) – NBCSN/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, July 6

7:30 p.m.: 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Stages 50/100/160 Laps = 400 miles) – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio